Home / Companies / News / Cabinet approves ₹7,000 crore NLCIL investment in renewables push

Cabinet approves ₹7,000 crore NLCIL investment in renewables push

Centre eases investment restrictions for NLCIL, enabling 10 GW renewable energy target by 2030 and transfer of existing assets to new clean energy subsidiary NIRL

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy
NLCIL has laid out plans to scale its renewable capacity to over 10 gigawatts (GW) by 2030 and 32 GW by 2047.
Saket Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 6:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In a move aimed at accelerating India’s renewable energy transition, the Union Cabinet has approved a Rs 7,000 crore investment by state-owned NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) into its green energy arm, NLC India Renewables Ltd (NIRL). The decision grants the company exemption from existing investment restrictions that apply to other Navratna public sector enterprises.
 
This includes a waiver from seeking prior approvals for investments made through its subsidiaries or joint ventures, as well as an exemption from the 30 per cent net worth cap set by the Department of Public Enterprises, the Ministry of Coal said in a statement. The relaxed norms are expected to give NLCIL greater operational and financial flexibility to scale up its renewable energy portfolio. 
 
NLCIL has laid out plans to scale its renewable capacity to over 10 gigawatts (GW) by 2030 and 32 GW by 2047. The move comes as part of India’s larger decarbonisation push, which includes a target of building 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030 and a long-term commitment to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2070.
 
The company currently operates seven renewable projects with a combined capacity of 2 GW. These assets will now be transferred to NIRL, which is set to become NLCIL’s central platform for clean energy expansion. The subsidiary is expected to actively participate in competitive bidding for new renewable projects.
 
The Ministry of Coal expects the investment to boost local job creation during the construction and operational phases of upcoming projects and help reduce reliance on imported coal. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nisaba Godrej outlines 2040 vision to shareholders in GCPL's annual report

LAT Aviation has not bought any private jet, clarifies Deepinder Goyal

Swiggy launches high-protein food category across 30 cities in India

Premium

Dixon Technologies' China playbook faces crucial Centre's FDI test

IHCL acquires additional stake in subsidiary ELEL Hotels for ₹165 crore

Topics :CabinetNLCILrenewable energy

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 6:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story