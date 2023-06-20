Jaguar Land Rover collaborates with Everstream for supply chain monitoring

Tata Motor subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership with Everstream Analytics, a provider of supply chain mapping and risk analytics solutions to monitor its supply chain in real time.
The integration of AI technology will allow JLR to monitor its supply chain in real-time, enabling proactive measures to tackle potential global supply issues. The automotive industry has recently faced substantial challenges due to the unprecedented global pandemic and semiconductor supply crises. JLR's collaboration with Everstream Analytics comes at a crucial time, as the global supply chain continues to grapple with challenges related to semiconductor shortages and other disruptions.
By utilising a combination of AI, predictive analytics, machine learning, and human expertise, the system identifies emerging incidents such as natural disasters, strikes, data breaches, and export problems on a global map. This real-time analysis promptly alerts JLR to potential impacts on its supply chain, facilitating timely actions to avoid any disruptions that could hinder production or escalate costs.
Barbara Bergmeier, Executive Director of Industrial Operations at JLR, emphasised the importance of this collaboration within their Reimagine Strategy, stating, "As part of our Reimagine Strategy, we are building a robust digital-first Industrial operations ecosystem consisting of advanced technology and long-term strategic relationships that gives us end-to-end visibility of global shocks in an increasingly unpredictable world."
Bergmeier further added, "Through our collaboration with Everstream Analytics, we are harnessing the power of AI to proactively manage risks before they cause disruption to production, ensuring we are resilient and can deliver on the commitments we make to our clients. This foresight will become even more critical as we develop a new value chain around our next-generation ultra-desirable modern luxury electric vehicles."
Julie Gerdeman, Chief Executive Officer of Everstream Analytics, acknowledged the complexities of global value chains supporting electrified vehicles and expressed content in partnership with JLR as she stated, "Everstream Analytics' AI-driven supplier visibility and insights empower JLR to proactively mitigate risks, enhance agility, and promote supply chain resilience. We are proud to partner with this visionary leader on their journey to drive positive, sustainable change in the automotive industry."