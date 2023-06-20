Jaguar Land Rover collaborates with Everstream for supply chain monitoring



The integration of AI technology will allow JLR to monitor its supply chain in real-time, enabling proactive measures to tackle potential global supply issues. The automotive industry has recently faced substantial challenges due to the unprecedented global pandemic and semiconductor supply crises. JLR's collaboration with Everstream Analytics comes at a crucial time, as the global supply chain continues to grapple with challenges related to semiconductor shortages and other disruptions. Tata Motor subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership with Everstream Analytics, a provider of supply chain mapping and risk analytics solutions to monitor its supply chain in real time.



Barbara Bergmeier, Executive Director of Industrial Operations at JLR, emphasised the importance of this collaboration within their Reimagine Strategy, stating, "As part of our Reimagine Strategy, we are building a robust digital-first Industrial operations ecosystem consisting of advanced technology and long-term strategic relationships that gives us end-to-end visibility of global shocks in an increasingly unpredictable world." By utilising a combination of AI, predictive analytics, machine learning, and human expertise, the system identifies emerging incidents such as natural disasters, strikes, data breaches, and export problems on a global map. This real-time analysis promptly alerts JLR to potential impacts on its supply chain, facilitating timely actions to avoid any disruptions that could hinder production or escalate costs.