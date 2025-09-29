Lupin to acquire VISUfarma BV for €190 mn to expand European eyecare reach

Drugmaker Lupin on Monday announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Nanomi BV has signed a pact to fully acquire Amsterdam-based VISUfarma BV at an enterprise value of €190 million.

VISUfarma BV is an eyecare-focused portfolio company of global healthcare specialist investor GHO Capital Partners LLP, with a commercial presence across major European countries, including Italy, the UK, Spain, Germany and France.

Strategic expansion into European eyecare

“The acquisition of VISUfarma, with its broad product portfolio of innovative eye health products and established commercial infrastructure, aligns with Lupin’s strategy to expand its European business and footprint,” the company said in a regulatory filing on the exchanges.

Aiming to advance Lupin’s global specialty franchise, the integration of VISUfarma will add a complete portfolio of products in the areas of dry eye, glaucoma, eyelid hygiene, blepharitis, retinal health and highly focused nutraceuticals prescribed by ophthalmologists. CEO’s comments on the acquisition Commenting on the deal, Lupin chief executive officer Vinita Gupta said the acquisition strengthens the company's commitment to delivering innovative medicines to patients and communities. “Beyond being immediately accretive, it also broadens our presence in Europe and further builds our specialty franchise in ophthalmology,” she added. Financial and regulatory details The transaction is projected to close by the end of 2025, subject to certain closing conditions. Lupin said it will finance the acquisition with existing cash on its balance sheet. The deal is expected to be accretive to the company’s growth and margin profile.