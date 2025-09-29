Home / Companies / News / Zomato launches Healthy Mode feature, rates dishes on nutritional value

Zomato launches Healthy Mode feature, rates dishes on nutritional value

Zomato's new Healthy Mode feature assigns scores to meals based on nutrition, using AI and restaurant data to help users pick healthier options across categories

zomato
Under this mode, dishes are assigned a healthy score — from Low to Super — based on protein, complex carbohydrates, fibre and micronutrients
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 2:34 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Food delivery platform Zomato on Monday announced the launch of a new feature, Healthy Mode, that rates meals based on their nutritional value. The feature, currently live in Gurugram, will be rolled out in other cities.

How Healthy Mode works

Under this mode, dishes are assigned a healthy score — from Low to Super — based on protein, complex carbohydrates, fibre and micronutrients. According to the Zomato app, the score is calculated using a weighted assessment of protein density, ingredient quality, cooking method, carbohydrate quality and other factors.
 
In a social media post, Deepinder Goyal, chief executive of Zomato’s parent Eternal, admitted that the platform had long overlooked making genuinely healthy food easily accessible. “We made eating out and ordering in easier than ever, but we never really helped people truly eat better,” he wrote. “Yes, you could find a salad or a smoothie bowl, but the truth is, if you wanted to eat genuinely nourishing food, Zomato didn’t make it easy. Today, we have taken one of the biggest steps in fixing that blind spot. We're launching Healthy Mode on Zomato.”

AI-driven recommendations

Goyal added that the platform would leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and restaurant data to list healthy options. “Behind the scenes, it's AI and restaurant data doing the heavy lifting, but what you will see is simple: a clear explanation of what makes a dish healthy, and why,” he said.

Industry context

Zomato is not the first player to attempt nutrition-based categorisation. Rival Swiggy earlier launched a ‘High Protein’ category to make high-protein meals easier to find and order. The category is live in 30 cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Nagpur and Jaipur. Each dish listed under the category has at least 15 grams of protein per serving.
 
Zomato’s Healthy Mode marks a step towards offering more informed choices to users, aligning with a broader consumer shift toward health-conscious dining.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Communications bags multi-crore digital infra project from GSTAT

JK Foods' Fun Flips enters UAE market, partners with Lulu International

L&T, Standard Chartered tie up for $700 mn sustainability-linked facility

Sahara firm seeks SC nod for sale of group's assets to Adani properties

Spacetech pioneer Agnikul Cosmos draws roadmap for fully-reusable rockets

Topics :Zomatohealthy foodshealthy lifestyleHealth and nutritionNutritionDeepinder Goyal

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story