Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 07:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Cyber attack disrupts retail, production activities of Jaguar Land Rover

Cyber attack disrupts retail, production activities of Jaguar Land Rover

The disruption adds to JLR's woes after a report in July said it had delayed the launch of its electric Range Rover and Jaguar models for more testing and for demand to pick up

jaguar land rover tata jlr

Last month, British retailer M&S resumed taking click and collect orders for clothing after a nearly four-month hiatus following a cyber hack and data theft. Hackers also attempted to break into retailer Co-op Group's systems in April.

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 7:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jaguar Land Rover's retail and production activities have been "severely disrupted" following a cybersecurity incident, the British luxury carmaker said on Tuesday, adding that it was working to restart its operations in a controlled manner.

The company, owned by India's Tata Motors, said it had not found any evidence at this stage that any customer data had been stolen after it shut down its systems to mitigate impact. It did not provide further details.

Tata Motors did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. 

The disruption adds to JLR's woes after a report in July said it had delayed the launch of its electric Range Rover and Jaguar models for more testing and for demand to pick up.

 

The automaker is the latest British company to be hit by a cyber security incident in recent months amid a surge in cyber and ransomware attacks globally, as increasingly sophisticated threat actors disrupt operations and compromise sensitive data.

Last month, British retailer M&S resumed taking click and collect orders for clothing after a nearly four-month hiatus following a cyber hack and data theft. Hackers also attempted to break into retailer Co-op Group's systems in April.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

two wheeler, bikes

Festive buzz lifts 2Ws: Royal Enfield, TVS, Hero rise; Bajaj, Honda fall

GST 2.0 impact on car sales: Popular cars to be 'cheaper' soon, know more

From Alto, Creta to Thar: Top cars likely to see price drop under GST 2.0

Tesla, Tesla India, Model Y

Tesla's India sales fall short with only 600 cars ordered since July

passenger vehicle, pv sales

PV sales decline 7% in August as buyers await GST rate cut decision

Hyundai Q4 FY25 results, Hyundai profit decline, Hyundai model launch plan, Hyundai FY30 roadmap, HMIL export strategy, Unsoo Kim Hyundai, Hyundai EV India

Hyundai Motor India sales decrease 4.23% to 60,501 units in August

Topics : Cyber Attack automobile industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 7:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayImmigration Act 2025 Delhi Flood AlertGold and Silver PriceUS Visa UpdatesVikran Engineering IPOBlack Money RulesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon