Jana Small Finance Bank to apply for universal bank licence this month

Jana Small Finance Bank is looking to apply to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a universal banking licence this month, after it closed FY25 with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) and net NPA ratio of below 3 per cent and 1 per cent respectively for two consecutive years.

“We will apply this quarter, most likely in May,” said Ajay Kanwal in an interaction with Business Standard. With a universal banking licence, the price the bank is paying for deposits will come down, Kanwal said, adding that the current account savings account (CASA) ratio will also improve for the bank.

Jana Small Finance Bank will join AU Small Finance Bank and Ujjivan Small Finance in the list of the small finance banks that are seeking a universal banking licence from the RBI, after the central bank in 2024 announced new rules for small finance banks’ conversion into universal banks. While AU SFB applied in September last year, Ujjivan SFB applied in February.

As per RBI guidelines, only listed small finance banks (SFBs) are eligible to apply for a universal banking licence. To qualify, they must have a minimum net worth of ₹1,000 crore, scheduled bank status, and a satisfactory operational track record of at least five years. Additionally, they should have been consistently profitable, with gross non-performing assets below 3 per cent and net NPAs under 1 per cent over the past two financial years.

Jana SFB reported a GNPA ratio of 2.5 per cent at the end of FY25, and net NPA ratio stood at 0.9 per cent.

Additionally, Kanwal said that the bank is looking to achieve a mix of 80:20 secured:unsecured book in the medium term, which currently stands at 70:30, by growing the secured book faster. While the bank’s secured book grew 40 per cent Y-o-Y in FY25, the unsecured book de-grew by 11 per cent during the same period.

Launched in 2018, Jana SFB is the fourth-largest SFB in the country, with 12 million customers across 23 states and 2 Union Territories, spread across 802 branches.