Home / Companies / News / Japan's Mercari opens centre of excellence in Bengaluru, its first in India

Japan's Mercari opens centre of excellence in Bengaluru, its first in India

E-commerce firm aims to double its workforce in India to more than 80 employees

Ayushman Baruah Bengaluru
Listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Mercari claims to be Japan’s largest community-powered marketplace with over 22 million active users in Japan.

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 12:32 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Japanese e-commerce major Mercari has set up its first Global Centre of Excellence (GCoE) in Bengaluru as part of its expansion plans and foray into the Indian market. India is the third country where Mercari has a presence in, after Japan and the United States.

The company aims to double its workforce in India to more than 80 employees in the next one year. Globally, it has a total headcount of about 2,000 employees. The India team will focus on core product engineering building applications for backend, mobile development, infrastructure, and others.

Listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Mercari claims to be Japan’s largest community-powered marketplace with over 22 million active users in Japan.

Also Read: RIL AGM 2023 LIVE Updates: Jio to RRVL, investors eye key announcements

“Working closely with the Japanese development team, which includes members from over 50 countries worldwide, Mercari India fosters an environment of cross-functional teamwork and knowledge-sharing,” said the company in a statement.

“Today marks a remarkable milestone in Mercari’s journey as we further expand our footprint in India. The inauguration of our new Center of Excellence underscores Mercari’s commitment to nurturing innovation and technical expertise on a global scale. With our growing team of talented professionals in India, we are ideally positioned to drive technological breakthroughs and deliver exceptional experiences to our customers worldwide,” said Ken Wakasa, vice-president and group chief technology officer, Mercari.

Wakasa added that Mercari started hiring technology talent about 5-6 years ago and India has been one of the biggest regions from where it has been able to hire tech talent.

“Over the past year, our team of highly skilled tech talents has played a pivotal role in driving innovation and enabling Mercari’s growth,” said Vish Magapu, senior director and site lead of Mercari India. “Our objective is to establish Mercari as a global tech powerhouse by leveraging the potential that India’s diverse talent pool offers…Our India CoE is committed to developing applications for Mercari Japan reinforcing our dedication to delivering seamless user experiences worldwide.”

Also Read: Adani's Dharavi redevelopment plan spurs doubts and favouritism claims

Also Read

Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2%

Sensex rallies 502 pts, ends above 66K; Nifty near 19,600; IT stocks sizzle

Sensex sheds 505 pts from summit, ends 165 pts up; PSU banks crack; IT gain

RIL, ITC lift Sensex 418 pts, Nifty regains 18,700; MRF tops Rs 1-L mark

Sensex drops 224 pts in fag-end, Nifty below 19,400; Delta Corp sinks 23%

Reliance AGM 2023 today: Here are the key takeaways from last year's meet

RIL AGM 2023 LIVE Updates: Jio to RRVL, investors eye key announcements

Reliance AGM: Where and how to watch Reliance's 46th annual general meeting

Stake sale, IPO plans for retail units in focus for Ambani's AGM speech

Adani's Dharavi redevelopment plan spurs doubts and favouritism claims

Topics :ecommerceJapanBengaluruindia marketCentre of Excellence

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance AGM 2023 today: Here are the key takeaways from last year's meet

RIL AGM 2023 LIVE Updates: Jio to RRVL, investors eye key announcements

Election News

UP CM Adityanath asks BJP's IT cell to gear up for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Mizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

"Law and order will prevail in Mewat," says VHP leader amid yatra in Nuh

Kota district administration stays tests, coaching exams for 2 months

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM Sitharaman

EPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money

Next Story