Savings app Jar posts ninefold revenue jump, reaches profitability

Jar, the Indian savings app, reported its financial results for the fiscal year ending March 2025, delivering significant growth across all metrics as it expands into a vertically integrated platform.

Jar's operating revenue rose ninefold to ₹208 crore ($23.62 million) in FY25. Following vertical integration of its gold stack, which allows Jar to operate and capture the larger gold value chain, total revenue increased to about ₹2,450 crore ($279.35 million) during the same period.

Jar expanded its in-house stack, becoming a principal rather than an intermediary in the past fiscal year, so it is now required to book the gross value of gold sold to customers as revenue.

"We have served 35 million registered users since inception across 12,000 pin codes, with over 95 per cent saving for the first time in their lives," said Nishchay AG, co-founder and chief executive of Jar. "Gold remains the primary savings instrument across India, and our platform reflects that reality. The fact that most of our users have never saved before suggests there are many more who could benefit from this approach. Jar works because we understand and respect how India saves." The Bengaluru-based firm counts Arkam Ventures, Tiger Global, WEH Ventures and Tribe Capital as investors. The company reduced its net losses, excluding employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) costs, to approximately ₹35.23 crore in FY25, cutting them by more than half from the previous period while expanding offerings including jewellery through the Nek platform and insurance.

Founded in 2021, Jar is among the few venture-backed fintech startups to achieve profitability in less than four years. The company said it has been fully profitable for the last two consecutive quarters (January–March 2025 and April–June 2025. June figures are unaudited). Jar said it helps millions of Indians take their first steps towards saving. Over 35 million people now use the platform, most of whom have never been able to maintain savings before. For many Indians, the absence of even small financial reserves means that unexpected expenses – a medical emergency, a broken phone, a delayed pay cheque – can lead to borrowing that compounds over months or years.

Jar was built with an understanding of this reality. The platform primarily uses UPI Autopay to enable automatic daily or weekly savings, allowing users to set aside fixed amounts that fit their financial reality. Users can choose to save as little as ₹10 per day, building habits without the friction of manual transfers. These automated amounts work because they do not disrupt daily cash flow. For people navigating tight budgets, automation removes the daily decision of whether to save, making the process sustainable. A survey conducted by 60 Decibels found substantial behavioural change among Jar customers: 82 per cent reported improvements in their ability to grow savings and 79 per cent reported quality of life improvements. About 73 per cent of users reported enhanced ability to achieve their financial goals, with 60 per cent now having concrete financial objectives compared to their previously unplanned approach to money.