Home / Companies / News / Vedanta bags 152 hectares Punnam manganese block in Andhra Pradesh

Vedanta bags 152 hectares Punnam manganese block in Andhra Pradesh

The G4 level of exploration, known as reconnaissance, is the broadest and earliest stage of mineral exploration where broad areas are surveyed to identify potential mineral-rich regions

Vedanta
Vedanta Group is a global leader in critical minerals, transition metals, energy, and technology | (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 2:43 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Vedanta has secured a manganese block in Andhra Pradesh through the auction route.

The Punnam manganese block spans 152 hectares and is currently at the G4 level of exploration.

The G4 level of exploration, known as reconnaissance, is the broadest and earliest stage of mineral exploration where broad areas are surveyed to identify potential mineral-rich regions.

"The company has been declared as the preferred bidder for the Punnam Manganese block in Andhra Pradesh by the Department of Mines & Geology," Vedanta has said in a filing to BSE on Thursday.

Grant of the composite license will be subject to fulfilment of conditions, including submission of a performance bank guarantee, statutory clearances, and execution of required agreements with the state government, the filing said.

A composite license, officially called a prospecting licence-cum-mining lease, is a two-stage mining concession that grants the holder the right to both prospect (explore and determine the extent of a mineral deposit) and then, if the exploration is successful and economically viable, to conduct mining operations for that mineral in the designated area.

Vedanta Group is a global leader in critical minerals, transition metals, energy, and technology, with operations spanning India, South Africa, Namibia, Liberia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Korea, Taiwan, and Japan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Fire at Aurobindo Pharma's Andhra unit halts production temporarily

Motilal Oswal pays ₹34.85 lakh to settle front-running case with Sebi

CESC Green Power to invest Rs 5,000 crore in clean energy projects

Texmaco Rail bags Rs 87 cr order from UltraTech Cement for freight wagons

Zoho to scale AI solutions with Dell AI Factory, Nvidia partnership

Topics :Mining industrymining activityVedanta Vedanta LtdVedanta ResourcesMadhya Pradesh

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story