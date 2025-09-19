Fire at Aurobindo Pharma's Andhra unit halts production temporarily

Aurobindo Pharma on Friday said a fire accident at Unit-IV of its wholly-owned arm APL Healthcare Ltd at Naidupeta in Andhra Pradesh has resulted in production disruption temporarily.

In a regulatory filing, the company said on September 18, 2025, at around 8:50 am, a small fire incident occurred in granulation area-10 of Unit IV of APL Healthcare, situated at Naidupeta, Andhra Pradesh (SEZ Unit), due to a short circuit.

The fire spread to a panel, affecting granulation area-10 and causing partial damage to granulation area-8. Out of the total 19 lines in the said Unit, 2 lines have been impacted for about two weeks, it added.