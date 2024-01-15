Home / Companies / News / Jawa 350 launched in India: Check details on price, engine, and more

Jawa 350 launched in India: Check details on price, engine, and more

Competing in the mid-capacity segment, the Jawa 350 will face off against the Royal Enfield Classic 350 (priced between Rs 1.93 to 2.24 lakh) and Honda H'ness CB 350 (ex-showroom Rs 2.09 - 2.16 lakh)

Jawa 350 motorcycle
Anjali Singh Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 7:35 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Aiming to revive the heritage of the Jawa brand, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has reintroduced the Jawa 350 motorcycle priced at Rs 2.14 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). With this, Jawa Yezdi is trying to strengthen its foothold in the mid-capacity segment.

Last month, Mahindra and Mahindra's Rs 875 crore investment in December, along with third-party investors in its two-wheeler unit Classic Legends Private Ltd (CLPL), the custodian of heritage brands like Jawa and Yezdi.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, stated, "The new Jawa 350 is more than a motorcycle; it's a legacy reborn. We've crafted a machine that respects its legendary past while embracing the future. It's the perfect representation of the Jawa way - a seamless blend of classic appeal and modern functionality."

Competing in the mid-capacity segment, the Jawa 350 will face off against the Royal Enfield Classic 350 (priced between Rs 1.93 to 2.24 lakh) and Honda H'ness CB 350 (ex-showroom Rs 2.09 - 2.16 lakh), both popular cruisers with engine capacities of 349cc and 348cc, respectively.

CLPL, the company behind the Jawa brand, witnessed a decline in market share from 0.24 percent in December 2022 to 0.17 percent in December 2023, according to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). Despite this, the brand sold 2,481 units of its motorcycles in December 2023. In comparison, Royal Enfield, a stalwart with a market share of 3.80 percent in the cruiser bike segment, reported sales of 55,103 units in December 2023.

The Jawa 350 model boasts a 334cc liquid-cooled engine, delivering 28.2Nm of torque and a power output of 22.5 PS.

Currently, the Jawa portfolio comprises the Jawa 350, Jawa 42, Jawa 42 Bobber, and Jawa Perak. Available now for purchase, the Jawa 350 aims to captivate both loyal enthusiasts and a new generation of riders.

Also Read

Royal Enfield plans to launch its first electric bike in two years

Honda launches new SUV Elevate priced at Rs 10.99L to reach H2 target

Royal Enfield's Hunter 350 bike sales cross 200K-mark in 11 months

Eicher Motor unveil 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet starting at Rs 1,73,562

The cult of cool: Making India fall in love again with Jawa and Yezdi

Former Credit Suisse wealth executive Sandipan Roy joins Motilal Oswal

Nissan Motor India names Saurabh Vatsa as Deputy Managing Director

S&P Global Ratings ups long-term issuer credit rating on Vedanta Resources

Medi Assist healthcare IPO subscribed 54% on first day of bidding

Fitch assigns 'BB(EXP)' rating to Shriram Finance's proposed US bonds issue

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Jawa motorcycleJawa MotorcyclesRoyal EnfieldHonda Motorcycles

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 7:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story