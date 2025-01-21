JetSetGo partners with SkyDrive, Eve Air for urban air mobility services

Chartered aircraft and fleet services operator JetSetGo on Tuesday said it has entered into strategic partnerships with EVTOL technology firm SkyDrive and Eve Air Mobility for the development and deployment of urban air mobility (UAM) services in the country.

As part of these partnerships, announced at the on-going Urban Air Mobility Expo and Conference, which is a part of the CII-organised Bharat Global Mobility Show, JetSetGo signed an initial pact with SkyDrive to explore deployment opportunities for its three-seat fully electric multi-copter 'SKYDRIVE'.

Along with this, a Letter of Intent (LOI) was also finalised for a pre-order of up to 50 aircraft.

The collaboration will validate use cases and market demand, with initial projects starting in Gujarat and with possible future expansion to other regions across the country, JetSetGo said.

Besides, JetSetGo also signed a letter of intent with Eve Air Mobility to integrate Eve's advanced urban air traffic management (UATM) solution Vector into JetSetGo's future eVTOL fleet operations.

The company had in January last signed a 280 hybrid-electric aircraft deal, including 130 on option, worth over $1.3 billion with three global aviation tech firms -- Electra.aero, Horizon Aircraft and Overair -- with plans to deploy these aircraft for airport transfers, regional connectivity, inter-city commute, intra-city shuttles and urban air taxis.

"Urban air mobility has the potential to change how we move within cities, making travel faster, easier, and more sustainable. Our partnerships with SkyDrive and Eve Air Mobility are important steps toward building a system that solves real problems like traffic congestion, high emissions, and limited access to quick, safe travel," said Kanika Tekriwal, Founder, JetSetGo.

JetSetGo, she said, wants urban air mobility to become an everyday solution that benefits millions, drives economic growth, and helps India take a leading role in the future of aviation.

Urban air mobility is about building a completely new transport ecosystem within our cities, one that enhances mobility for economic and social gains, said Jonathan Sumner, Chief Strategy Officer, JetSetGo.

By making rapid air transit more accessible and fostering a sustainable aviation future with innovative technologies, UAM offers an opportunity to rethink how cities move and function, he said.

"The seamless integration of eVTOL aircraft with advanced air traffic management systems will be critical in ensuring safety, scalability, and everyday adoption," Sumner added.

By providing a collaborative platform for manufacturers, facilitators, and operators, CII aims to drive the development of a future-ready urban air mobility ecosystem, said Amit Dutta, Chairman, CII Taskforce on Short Haul Air Mobility, and Managing Director, Hunch Mobility.