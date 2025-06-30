Monday, June 30, 2025 | 12:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Jindal Steel commissions first continuous galvanising line in Odisha

The new line will produce galvanised and galvalume products, catering to various industries, including appliances, automotive, infrastructure, and construction

Jindal Steel’s investment in value-added products aligns with the growing focus by steelmakers on downstream offerings that command higher margins. (File Photo)

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

Naveen Jindal-controlled Jindal Steel has commissioned its first continuous galvanising line at Angul integrated steel complex in Odisha. This is part of a Rs 3,400 crore investment in a cold rolling mill (CRM) complex.
 
The new line will produce galvanised and galvalume products under the Jindal Panther Galvanised and Zinkalume brands, catering to various industries, including appliances, automotive, infrastructure, and construction.
 
“The commissioning of our first galvanising line at the Angul Integrated Steel Complex is a proud milestone. It reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality, value-added steel products for diverse industry needs,” Naveen Jindal, chairman of Jindal Steel, said in a statement. 
 
 
Jindal Panther Galvanised products include full hard, soft, and skin-passed galvanised steel, used in products like air conditioners, white goods, electrical panels, ducting systems, coolers, vehicle bodies, silos, and storage boxes. These are also ideal as base material for pre-painted galvanised iron (PPGI), Jindal Steel said.

Zinkalume Galvalume products are coated with an aluminium, silicon, zinc, alloy, offering corrosion resistance and thermal durability. The products are suited for refrigerator backs, solar structures, fuel tanks, and pre-painted galvalume (PPGL) applications.
 
The line also offers thinner HR (hot rolled) galvanised coils for the tube industry, silos, tank farms, and pre-engineered buildings, as well as high-strength galvanised steel for automotive underbody components.
 
Jindal Steel’s investment in value-added products is in line with an increasing focus by steel companies on downstream that offer higher margins.
 
Overall, Jindal Steel’s crude steel capacity at the Angul plant is set to increase to 12 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) by the end of 2025 as the company adds 6 mtpa.
 

Steel producers Jindal Steel galvanized steel steelmakers Odisha economy

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

