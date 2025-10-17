Meta introduces parental controls for AI chats with teens from next year

Meta is adding parental controls for kids' interactions with artificial intelligence chatbots including the ability to turn off one-on-one chats with AI characters altogether beginning early next year.
But parents won't be able to turn off Meta's AI assistant, which Meta says will remain available to offer helpful information and educational opportunities, with default, age-appropriate protections in place to help keep teens safe.
Parents who don't want to turn off all chats with all AI characters will also be able to block specific chatbots. And Meta said Friday that parents will be able to get insights about what their kids are chatting about with AI characters although they won't get access to the full chats.
The changes come as the social media giant faces ongoing criticism over harms to children from its platforms. AI chatbots are also drawing scrutiny over their interactions with children, which lawsuits claim have driven some to suicide.
Even so, more than 70 per cent of teens have used AI companions and half use them regularly, according to a recent study from Common Sense Media, a nonprofit that studies and advocates for using screens and digital media sensibly.
On Tuesday, Meta announced that teen accounts on Instagram will be restricted to seeing PG-13 content by default and won't be able to change their settings without a parent's permission. This means kids using teen-specific accounts will see photos and videos on Instagram that are similar to what they would see in a PG-13 movie no sex, drugs or dangerous stunts, among others.
Meta said the PG-13 restrictions will also apply to AI chats.
Children's online advocacy groups, however, were sceptical.
From my perspective, these announcements are about two things. They're about forestalling legislation that Meta doesn't want to see, and they're about reassuring parents who are understandably concerned about what's happening on Instagram, said Josh Golin, the executive director of the nonprofit Fairplay. On Tuesday, after the announcement.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app