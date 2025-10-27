PRISM's SUNDAY Hotel enters wildlife tourism, plans 10 resorts in India

SUNDAY Hotel, a premium hotel brand of PRISM (earlier known as Oravel Stays), will be entering the wildlife tourism segment in India, with plans to launch 10 hotel properties within six months, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The company added that its first wildlife property, SUNDAY Hotel and Resort, is at Kiyari Kham, about 10 km from the Amdanda Gate of Jim Corbett National Park, which opened last week. It offers more than 50 rooms across categories such as premium, attic, and family rooms, as well as suites — several with private balconies overlooking the forest.

Ten new resorts planned across top wildlife destinations “We are planning to add nine more properties over the next six months, with focus on some of the most popular wildlife destinations such as Ranthambore, Bandhavgarh, and Kanha in the north and central regions, and Periyar, Nagarhole, and Wayanad in the south, creating a truly pan-India footprint,” said Aditya Sharma, Business Head, SUNDAY Hotels, in the statement. “The SUNDAY Wildlife Collection will celebrate the spirit of the wild while empowering local communities through employment, artisanal partnerships, and sustainable, eco-friendly practices,” he added. Wildlife tourism sector grows over 15% annually