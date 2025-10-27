Home / Companies / News / PRISM's SUNDAY Hotel enters wildlife tourism, plans 10 resorts in India

PRISM's SUNDAY Hotel enters wildlife tourism, plans 10 resorts in India

The hospitality brand's first property near Jim Corbett opens with 50 rooms, as it eyes expansion across Ranthambore, Bandhavgarh, Kanha, and southern destinations

Jim Corbett National Park
The company added that its first wildlife property, SUNDAY Hotel and Resort, is at Kiyari Kham, about 10 km from the Amdanda Gate of Jim Corbett National Park, which opened last week. | File Image
Roshni Shekhar
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 5:20 PM IST
SUNDAY Hotel, a premium hotel brand of PRISM (earlier known as Oravel Stays), will be entering the wildlife tourism segment in India, with plans to launch 10 hotel properties within six months, the company said in a statement on Monday.
 
The company added that its first wildlife property, SUNDAY Hotel and Resort, is at Kiyari Kham, about 10 km from the Amdanda Gate of Jim Corbett National Park, which opened last week. It offers more than 50 rooms across categories such as premium, attic, and family rooms, as well as suites — several with private balconies overlooking the forest.
 
Ten new resorts planned across top wildlife destinations
 
“We are planning to add nine more properties over the next six months, with focus on some of the most popular wildlife destinations such as Ranthambore, Bandhavgarh, and Kanha in the north and central regions, and Periyar, Nagarhole, and Wayanad in the south, creating a truly pan-India footprint,” said Aditya Sharma, Business Head, SUNDAY Hotels, in the statement.
 
“The SUNDAY Wildlife Collection will celebrate the spirit of the wild while empowering local communities through employment, artisanal partnerships, and sustainable, eco-friendly practices,” he added.
 
Wildlife tourism sector grows over 15% annually
 
The company stated that over 6.5 million domestic and international tourists visit India’s national parks and wildlife sanctuaries annually. The country’s jungle tourism sector is growing at over 15 per cent a year, according to industry estimates. This growth is being driven by rising disposable incomes, renewed focus on nature-led experiences, and increasing demand for eco-conscious short-haul getaways and destination weddings.
 
Curated experiences for nature and adventure enthusiasts
 
Within this segment, the hotel will offer curated nature-based experiences such as guided safaris, nature walks, riverside trails, bird-watching tours, yoga and wellness sessions, and stargazing nights, the company said in its release.
 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Prism Cementhotel businessHospitality industry

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

