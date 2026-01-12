JP Morgan's India arm leases 2.7 lakh sq ft in Powai for ₹612 crore

Global financial services firm JP Morgan’s India arm — JP Morgan Services India Private Limited — has leased 2.7 lakh square feet of office space in Powai, Mumbai, with a rental commitment of about ₹612 crore over five years.

According to lease-related documents accessed through Propstack, a real estate data analytics firm, JP Morgan will pay a starting monthly rent of ₹9.23 crore, translating to approximately ₹339 per square foot per month, with an escalation of 5 per cent scheduled every year.

The leased space is located in One Downtown Central (Crisil House), Powai, and is managed by Cowrks India, a managed and flexible workspace provider backed by Brookfield Properties.

Kairos Properties Private Limited is the landlord for the deal, while Cowrks is the sublessor. Earlier, in October 2025, the space was vacated by global analytics firm Crisil and taken up by Cowrks.

The lease will start on April 1, 2026. JP Morgan has also paid a security deposit of ₹55.38 crore for the space. The leased premises can accommodate 2,381 seats and have 257 meeting rooms across the ground floor and floors 3 to 9, with a carpet area of 1.76 lakh square feet.