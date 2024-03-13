JPMorgan India's ECM head Abhinav to leave, Arvind Vashistha to replace

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s India head of equity capital markets Abhinav Bharti is leaving the US bank, according to people familiar with the matter.
India has become one of the hottest markets for deals including initial public offerings in Asia Pacific as global investors seek to tap on the South Asian nation’s growth potential.
Hyundai Motor Co. is considering an initial public offering for its India unit that may raise about $2.5 billion, Bloomberg News has reported, potentially making it one of the biggest listings ever in the country.