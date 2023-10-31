Home / Companies / News / JSW Energy joint managing director & CEO resigns, to take early retirement

JSW Energy joint managing director & CEO resigns, to take early retirement

JSW Energy said Jain will continue to serve in his current position until 31 January 2024 to support an orderly transition

BS Reporter Mumbai
JSW Energy

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 5:42 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Private power producer JSW Energy on Tuesday said the company's joint managing director and chief executive officer has resigned and will step down in January.

The company said Prashant Jain, joint managing director and CEO, has expressed his intention to take early retirement from active professional life and pursue his personal interests. "Accordingly, he will step down as the joint managing director and CEO, a key managerial person, and a director of the company," JSW Energy said in its statement.

JSW Energy said Jain will continue to serve in his current position until 31 January 2024 to support an orderly transition.

The company added that a search process for selecting a suitable candidate, either internal or external, has commenced and the outcome of the same will be informed in due course.

Jain took the position of joint managing director and CEO of the company in 2017.

Also Read

JSW Energy scales fresh high on report PE investors eyeing stake in unit

JSW Steel net profit increases 179% to Rs 2,338 cr as sales improve

Private equity firms TPG, Tepco, Brookfield in talks for JSW Neo stake

India's fiscal deficit rises to Rs 6.42 trillion, 36% of FY24 target

JSW Energy makes short-term bets on India's power sector as demand rises

C-DoT expects to deploy indigenous 5G system in BSNL network in 6-8 months

Ajanta Pharma Q2 results: Consolidated profit up 25% at Rs 195 crore

Zydus Lifesciences acquires UK-based LiqMeds Group for 68 million pounds

DLF's sales bookings rise 9% to Rs 2,228 crore during Jul-Sep quarter

NLC's Rs 4,400-cr lignite-to-methanol project to be completed by March 2027

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :JSW Energypower generatorsPower Sector

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 5:42 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Madhya Pradesh election: CM Shivraj Chouhan files nomination from Budhni

'No guarantee': Vasundhara Raje's jibe at Priyanka Gandhi's poll promise

World Cup 2023

World Cup PAK vs BAN: Kolkata biryani, kebabs on Pakistan Cricket team menu

Inzamam resigns as chairman of Pakistan cricket team's selection committee

India News

Indira Gandhi's death anniversary: How the 'Iron Lady' spent her last day

Siddaramaiah requests Vaishnaw to extend Vande Bharat Express till Belagavi

Economy News

RE sources can meet 65% of world's power supply, 90% by 2050: R K Singh

Onion prices in Maha fell 5-9% after decision to fix MEP, says Centre

Next Story