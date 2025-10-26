Home / Companies / News / JSW Energy looks to operationalise Pune's 5 GWh battery assembly unit in Q3

JSW Energy looks to operationalise Pune's 5 GWh battery assembly unit in Q3

The company registered a 59 per cent year-on-year rise in total revenues to Rs 5,361 crore in the July-September period

JSW energy
The company aims to reach 30 GW of generation capacity and 40 GWh of storage by 2030. Image: X@JSWEnergy
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 10:41 AM IST
Google
JSW Energy looks to operationalise its battery assembly plant in Pune, Maharashtra, in the third quarter of this financial year, a company official said.

In an investor call, the company's Joint Managing Director and CEO, Sharad Mahendra, also said that trial runs for green hydrogen project having a capacity of 3,800 tonnes per annum (TPA) at Vijayanagar are near complete and its commissioning is expected soon.

The company is setting up a battery assembly plant at Pune in Maharashtra with an annual capacity of 5 gigawatt hour (GWh), he said.

This facility is dedicated to supporting Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), he said, adding the company expects to operationalise it in the third quarter of FY26.

"It will also enable us to meet domestic content requirements for BESS as and when they are mandated," he said.

The company registered a 59 per cent year-on-year rise in total revenues to Rs 5,361 crore in the July-September period, from Rs 3,459 crore in the year-ago period.

Its consolidated net profit, however, declined over 17 per cent year-on-year to Rs 705 crore in September quarter compared to Rs 853 crore in the second quarter of 2024-25.

JSW Energy has a total locked-in storage capacity of 29.4 GWh, with a storage agreement signed for 25.2 GWh storage capacity.

The company aims to reach 30 GW of generation capacity and 40 GWh of storage by 2030.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :JSW EnergyJSWJSW Group

First Published: Oct 26 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

