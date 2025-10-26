JSW Energy looks to operationalise Pune's 5 GWh battery assembly unit in Q3

JSW Energy looks to operationalise its battery assembly plant in Pune, Maharashtra, in the third quarter of this financial year, a company official said.

In an investor call, the company's Joint Managing Director and CEO, Sharad Mahendra, also said that trial runs for green hydrogen project having a capacity of 3,800 tonnes per annum (TPA) at Vijayanagar are near complete and its commissioning is expected soon.

The company is setting up a battery assembly plant at Pune in Maharashtra with an annual capacity of 5 gigawatt hour (GWh), he said.

This facility is dedicated to supporting Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), he said, adding the company expects to operationalise it in the third quarter of FY26.