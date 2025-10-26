Ola Electric gets board nod to raise ₹1,500 crore through securities

Ola Electric Mobility's board has approved raising up to ₹1,500 crore through an issue of securities, the company said in an exchange filing on Saturday.

The Bengaluru-based electric vehicle manufacturer said the board has considered and approved a proposal to raise funds through the issue of shares or convertible securities, including warrants, via rights issue, qualified institutional placement, private placement, or any other mode permitted under applicable laws. The total amount to be raised will not exceed ₹1,500 crore.

The EV-maker did not disclose the reasons for raising the funds.

Earlier fund raising efforts

The company also said it will raise funds through term loans, and working capital facilities. "We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of Ola Electric Mobility Limited ("the company"), at its meeting held today, Thursday, May 22, 2025, has inter-alia, considered and approved the proposal of fundraising by borrowing funds within the borrowing limits approved by the shareholders of the Company, by way of: (i) term loans, working capital facilities; or (ii) issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) or any other eligible debt securities, in one or more tranches, on a private placement basis or such other methods, as may be permitted under applicable laws," the company had said in a filing.