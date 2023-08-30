JSW group keen to launch car in EV segment at Rs 15-20 lakh price tag

The promoter entities of JSW group are in talks with several Chinese electric vehicle car manufacturers to launch an electric car for the Indian market priced at Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, a source close to the development said.

At the same time, the Sajjan Jindal-led group is also in talks to acquire a sizable stake in MG Motor India, makers of MG ZS EV costing around Rs 23.28 lakh and a small electric car called Comet costing Rs 9.98 lakh onwards. The Chinese promoter of MG Motor will hold a minority stake if the talks succeed, said the source. The valuation of MG Motor under discussion is around $1.2 billion to $1.5 billion. When contacted, a JSW group spokesperson declined to comment.



MG Motor acquisition is the group's Plan A to enter the EV segment, though the acquisition would come with legacy ICE (Internal Combustion Engines) cars too.

"The group has also worked out a Plan B in case the talks with MG Motor fail. The group is just waiting for the MG Motor discussion to close either way. The Halol facility of MG has the capacity to make about 150,000 vehicles per annum, and the company will need another site to expand in the future; hence the group is in talks to acquire Ford's facility in Chennai," said the source close to the development.



Jindal had first planned to enter the EV segment via his listed entity JSW Energy in 2017, but the plan was shelved within two years after some of the shareholders objected to the plan. The source said in the last five years, none of the Indian players have moved aggressively in the EV segment despite rising demand from millennials. "The group thinks none of the big companies in the industry are making big enough moves, and some of the EVs are just a retrofit of their ICE cars," the source said. EV car sales in India touched 18,917 cars in the June quarter, with Tata Motors leading the pack with 10,846 cars followed by MG Motor at 1,902 cars.

The Indian automobile market is at 4 million passenger vehicles per annum as of date which will double by 2030.



"The group believes that at least 30 per cent of the 8 million vehicles will be EV or hydrogen or alternate fuels by 2030. Hence the group felt it was a big opportunity and started looking at getting technology partners. In order to hit the Rs 15-20 lakh priced car with profitability and scale, China was the right model," the source said. While MG Motor acquisition will give an immediate foot in the door to JSW in the EV market, a new plant to make electric cars will take a maximum of two years.

The delay in MG Motor discussions led the company to engage in negotiations to acquire Ford India's manufacturing facility located approximately 45 kilometres from Chennai. According to a source, companies such as Ola Electric, Hyundai Motor India, Tata Motors, and MG Motor had engaged in multiple rounds of discussions with Ford India's management over the past two years regarding the potential acquisition of the Chennai unit.



In September 2021, the American multinational had announced its plans to pull out of India and stop all vehicle manufacturing in the country. "Negotiations are taking place with the JSW group," said a source aware of the development.

"We continue to explore alternatives for the Chennai plant," said a Ford India official, without divulging further details. The Chennai unit of Ford, spread across an area of 350 acres, had an annual production capacity of around 200,000 vehicles and 340,000 engines.