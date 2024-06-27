JSW Infra buys 70.4% stake in logistics firm Navkar Corp for Rs 1,013 cr

JSW Infrastructure, the second-largest private commercial port operator in India, has acquired a 70.37 per cent stake in BSE-listed Navkar Corporation, a logistics firm, for Rs 1,012.7 crore.

As per statements by both companies, an open offer will be made to the rest of the shareholders of Navkar Corporation, as per the Sebi takeover code. The open offer will cost an additional Rs 412.17 crore.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

While Navkar shares closed at Rs 112 a share on Thursday with a rise of 1.48 per cent, JSW Infrastructure's shares closed 2 per cent down at Rs 319 a share. Navkar operates a container freight station (CFS) and Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal at Somathane, Pavnel and two CFS at Ajivali, Panvel. The company also owns an Inland Container Depot (ICD) at Morbi, Gujarat, which is part of the multimodal logistics park (MMLP). Navkar also has a Container Train Operator Licence of Category 1 and Category 2 and has established a foothold with facilities in the Western India industrial belt of Maharashtra and Gujarat and leveraged its railway capability to extend its service network in the rest of the country.