JSW Neo Energy signs deal with UPPCL for 1,500 MW pumped hydro storage

JSW Energy on Thursday said its subsidiary JSW Neo Energy Ltd has signed an agreement with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd for the procurement of pumped hydro energy storage.

"JSW Neo Energy has signed a pumped hydro storage power procurement agreement (PHSPPA) with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd. (UPPCL) for procurement of 1,500 MW / 12,000 MWh of pumped hydro energy storage," the company said.

The PHSPPA is for the supply of energy storage capacity for a period of 40 years where the company will be entitled to receive a fixed capacity charge of Rs 77.2 lakh per MW per annum.

The project, located in Sonbhadra district, Uttar Pradesh, will be capable of a scheduled discharge of 8 hours (with maximum continuous 6 hours) per day.

The project is expected to be commissioned in the next 6 years.

Subsequent to this, the company's total locked-in energy storage capacity now stands at 28.3 GWh, which includes 26.4 GWh of PSP.

The company is well-positioned to achieve its target of 40 GWh of energy storage by 2030.