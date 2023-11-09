JSW Steel's production grows 12% to 2.32 million tonnes in October



Capacity utilisation at the level of Indian operations was recorded at 95 per cent for October. The company said in a press release that JSW Steel USA-Ohio volumes were positively impacted due to improved demand compared to last year.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

JSW Steel had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,760 crore in the July to September quarter (Q2FY24) on the back of higher sales and lower coking coal costs. In the year-ago period, it had recorded a net loss of Rs 848 crore.

On a yearly basis, production from Indian operations in October grew 9 per cent to 2.23 million tonnes from 2.04 million tonnes. JSW Steel USA-Ohio registered a growth of 412 per cent from 0.015 million tonnes in October 2022-23 to 0.076 million tonnes in October 2023-24.