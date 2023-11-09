Home / Companies / News / JSW Steel's production grows 12% to 2.32 million tonnes in October

JSW Steel's production grows 12% to 2.32 million tonnes in October

On a yearly basis, production from Indian operations in October grew 9 per cent to 2.23 million tonnes from 2.04 million tonnes

BS Web Team New Delhi
JSW Steel (File image)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 10:38 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

JSW Steel on Thursday announced that consolidated crude steel production for October stood at 2.32 million tonnes, growing by 12 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y).

Capacity utilisation at the level of Indian operations was recorded at 95 per cent for October. The company said in a press release that JSW Steel USA-Ohio volumes were positively impacted due to improved demand compared to last year. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


On a yearly basis, production from Indian operations in October grew 9 per cent to 2.23 million tonnes from 2.04 million tonnes. JSW Steel USA-Ohio registered a growth of 412 per cent from 0.015 million tonnes in October 2022-23 to 0.076 million tonnes in October 2023-24. 

JSW Steel had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,760 crore in the July to September quarter (Q2FY24) on the back of higher sales and lower coking coal costs. In the year-ago period, it had recorded a net loss of Rs 848 crore.
Revenue on a consolidated basis in Q2FY24 at Rs 43,834 crore was higher by 6.64 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The numbers beat expectations on revenue and profit.

JSW Steel is the flagship business of the diversified, $23 billion steel-to-sports JSW Group.

Also Read

Asian Games 2023 October 03 schedule: India event timings, streaming

Fitch says outlook for Tata Steel positive, stable for JSW Steel

Asian Games October 6 schedule: Cricket - IND vs BAN; IND vs PAK in Kabaddi

Asian Games October 7 schedule: Cricket- IND vs AFG; Kabaddi team finals

Nifty holding above key DMAs, to make new high on breakout from this hurdle

IRB Infrastructure toll revenue collection grows 30% to Rs 448 cr in Oct

Reliance to take 'Swadesh' store to US, Europe retailing traditional art

GitHub's India user base at 13.2 mn, projected to overtake US by 2027

GoMechanic 2.0: New Founders secure $6 mn funding from marquee investor

Kerala's Technopark records software exports worth Rs 11,630 cr for FY23

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Steel growthJSW steelsteel productionIndia growth rateBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 10:38 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

8 Naxal encounters, IED blast reported during 1st phase of C'garh polls

Over 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Had back spasm: Glenn Maxwell on facing cramps during marvellous double ton

World Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Delhi pollution: AAP holds meet to ensure compliance with SC instructions

Odd-even: Rai calls meet to discuss implementation of SC's observations

Economy News

Rupee expected to trade near record lows despite economic growth: Experts

Why is it harder to find jobs in India's metro cities than in small towns

Next Story