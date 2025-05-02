Friday, May 02, 2025 | 12:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Priority Jewels files draft papers with Sebi to mop-up funds via IPO

Priority Jewels files draft papers with Sebi to mop-up funds via IPO

Proceeds from the fresh issue to the extent of Rs 75 crore will be utilised for payment of debt, besides, a portion will be used for general corporate purposes

IPO, initial public offering

The equity shares of Priority Jewels are proposed to be listed on the NSE and BSE.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Priority Jewels Ltd, has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi seeking its nod to launch an initial public offering (IPO).

The Mumbai-based company's IPO is completely a fresh issue of 54 lakh equity shares with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Wednesday.

Proceeds from the fresh issue to the extent of Rs 75 crore will be utilised for payment of debt, besides, a portion will be used for general corporate purposes. 

Founded in 2007, Priority Jewels designs, manufactures and sells a wide range of light-weight, affordable diamond-studded gold and platinum fine jewellery.

 

It sells directly to independent jewellers and jewellery chains in India as well as select international markets. It supplies its products to leading jewellery chains, including CaratLane, Kalyan Jewellers India, Reliance Retail, Malabar Gold & Diamonds FZCO, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri and Senco Gold.

Also Read

ipo market listing share market

Duroflex to push ahead with IPO, eyes double-digit revenue growth

IPO

Canara HSBC Life Insurance files for IPO; Canara Bank, PNB to sell stakes

Upcoming IPO

IPO Alert! Prestige Hotel Ventures files draft papers with Sebi; details

Belrise Industries

Belrise Industries acquires H-One India to expand production capacity

IPO

Amazon-backed More Retail eyes IPO next year, plans to double store count

It has two jewellery manufacturing facilities in India that cater to its domestic and export sales.

As of December 31, 2024, it has over 200 customers, predominantly in India, including 159 independent jewellers and 35 jewellery chains. 

Over the years, it has expanded its market presence across 21 states and 3 union territories in India and has exported products to 13 countries globally, including the United States of America, UAE, Hong Kong and Norway.

On the financial front, the company's profit after tax (PAT) grew from Rs 5.37 crore in fiscal 2022 to Rs 7.15 crore in fiscal 2024, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.35 per cent.

Mefcom Capital Markets is the sole book-running lead manager to the issue. 

The equity shares of Priority Jewels are proposed to be listed on the NSE and BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Reliance Power

Reliance Power signs 25-year SECI pact for solar and battery project

JSW

SC scraps JSW Steel's Bhushan Power & Steel resolution, orders liquidation

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp dispatches dip 43% in April, hit by production pause

Greenko, Clean ammonia, Green ammonia

Delay in Greenko stake sale as weak markets, low valuations weigh

Vizhinjam, Vizhinjam Port

Adani's Vizhinjam port to expand capacity with launch of second phase

Topics : SEBI initial public offering (IPO) initial public offering IPO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025International Labour Day 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon