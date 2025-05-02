TCS and IBM partner to build India's quantum future in Andhra Pradesh

Technology majors Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and IBM today announced partnership to further develop India’s quantum industry. Both the technology firms are part of the Government of Andhra Pradesh’s new, first-of-a-kind, Quantum Valley Tech Park, currently being built in the capital city of Amaravati.

The tech park will be anchored by an IBM Quantum System Two installation, with a 156-qubit Heron quantum processor, the largest quantum computer in India. TCS is partnering with IBM to support the development of algorithms and applications that will help the Indian industry and academia solve some of the nation's most complex challenges. The Government of Andhra Pradesh, IBM and TCS hope to accelerate the development of India's quantum ecosystem through this initiative, said a press statement.

N. Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, said, “India’s National Quantum Mission is to make India a global hub in the quantum industry. Andhra Pradesh is set to lead the global quantum revolution, becoming the first state in the world to envision a dedicated Quantum Valley as the foundation of its future economy. With quantum computing poised to transform every major sector in the next 25 years, the state aims to be a first mover in harnessing this emerging frontier.”

With IBM, TCS, L&T and other members, the Quantum Valley Technology Park, said Naidu, represents how India’s industry and academia will soon be able to take an important step forward in accelerating the achievement of our mission’s goals.

Members of the Quantum Valley Tech Park can work with TCS for the opportunity to access IBM’s cloud-based quantum computers. Once completed, the Quantum Valley Tech Park will include access to an IBM Quantum System Two with IBM’s latest 156-qubit Heron processor.

Dr Harrick Vin, Chief Technology Officer, Tata Consultancy Services, said, “Hybrid architectures are the key to overcoming intractable computing challenges, with quantum computing serving as a catalyst. TCS’ Hybrid Computing strategy is creating what we believe is a breakthrough software layer that intelligently decomposes programmes across current systems — CPUs, GPUs and emerging computing architectures — such as quantum.”

By establishing a vibrant quantum ecosystem encompassing research, access to quantum computers, and industry applications, the Government of Andhra Pradesh intends to create high-end jobs, attract top-tier talent, and draw global investments.

As part of this collaboration, TCS will drive India’s applied research and innovation by developing quantum use cases across sectors such as life sciences, materials science, supply chain resilience, energy optimisation, cryptography, and sustainable manufacturing. The goal is to unlock applications capable of a quantum advantage in solving practical industry problems that are currently beyond the reach of classical computing. TCS’ role within the Quantum Valley Tech Park will give researchers from TCS, domain experts across Indian industry, and academic institutions, alike, the opportunity to leverage IBM’s quantum computers and resources.