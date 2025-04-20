And the wait continues: Fintech funding revival still out of reach

“If we look at funding trends, given the current stage and maturity of the fintech ecosystem, and macroeconomic developments, the curve is upwards,” says Sugandh Saxena, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Fintech Asso­ci­ation for Consumer Empo­wer­ment. Hopeful as the boss of the first central bank-recognised self-regulatory organisation (SRO) in this space maybe, the latest numbers released by the data intelligence platform Traxcn show funding fell by 35 per cent to $366 million in Q1 2025 year-on-year; it is flat on a quarterly basis. March though was the most-funded month in this period: $187 million was raised, accounting for 51