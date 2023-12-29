Home / Companies / News / Kalpataru bags orders worth Rs 3,244 cr, forays into metro tunnel segment

Kalpataru bags orders worth Rs 3,244 cr, forays into metro tunnel segment

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 4:59 PM IST
Engineering and construction firm Kalpataru Projects International said the company along with overseas subsidiaries and joint ventures bagged new orders worth Rs 3,244 crore and also announced its foray into underground metro rail tunnelling segment.

The company said it secured an order for design and construction of an underground metro rail project, marking its foray into electric mobility business with TBM (tunnel boring machine) tunnelling scope.

According to a statement, Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) along with its joint ventures (JVs) and overseas subsidiaries has secured new orders/notification of awards of Rs 3,244 crore.

It has also got orders in the buildings & factories (B&F) business, including KPIL's largest ever design and building contract for a residential project in south India with a built-up area of approximately 13 million square feet from a reputed developer.

Besides, the company got orders in the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business from overseas markets.

"We are delighted to announce strategic order wins across diverse businesses. Our foray into underground metro rail tunnelling project reaffirms our commitment to sustainable urban infrastructure development," said Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said in the statement.

The nature of these large order wins, involving engineering scope, reflects on the company's growing capabilities across diversified portfolio of business, he said.

"Our YTD (year till date) FY24 order inflows now stand at approximately Rs 17,685 crore, providing a robust foundation for sustained future growth," Mohnot added.

KPIL is one of the largest EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) companies engaged in power transmission & distribution, buildings & factories, water supply & irrigation, railways, oil & gas pipelines, urban mobility (flyovers & metro rail), highways and airports.

The company is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has a global footprint in over 70 countries.

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 4:59 PM IST

