Karnataka HC stays ED action against Embassy Group chairman in PMLA case

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday has stayed all further proceedings initiated by the Directorate of Enforcement against Jitendra Mohandas Virwani, Chairman of the Embassy Group, in a case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The interim protection was granted by Justice Mohammad Nawaz while hearing Criminal Petition, filed under Section 482 of the Criminal Procedure Code (corresponding to Section 528 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita).

The petition assails the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) dated March 25, 2025, along with consequential summons issued by the ED.

During the hearing, the Court was informed that the ED proceedings had their genesis in an FIR registered at Hoskote Police Station for alleged offences under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code.