Ninjacart posts Rs 256-cr loss in FY25, revenue drops to Rs 1,634 cr

Agritech firm Ninjacart on Friday reported a loss of ₹256 crore during the last fiscal year on lower income.

In a statement on Friday, the company said its operating revenue declined to ₹1,634 crore in the 2024-25 fiscal year from ₹2,007 crore in the preceding year.

"Losses remained largely stable at ₹256 crore in FY25 versus ₹260 crore in FY2024...," Ninjacart said.

The company attributed the fall in revenue to its decision to discontinue select low-margin and non-core business segments.

Ninjacart said its core businesses, which is a fulfilment platform serving retailers, traders, and other institutional customers (including quick-commerce players), are scaling strongly during the current fiscal year, growing at over 100 per cent year-on-year.