Knowledge Realty Trust leases 1.8 mn sq ft in H1FY26, GCCs dominate leasing

Knowledge Realty Trust on Monday reported robust gross leasing of 1.8 million square feet (msf) in the first half of the financial year 2025–26 (H1FY26), including 1.2 msf of new leases and 0.6 msf of renewals at an average spread of 29 per cent.

The real estate investment trust (Reit), backed by Sattva Group and Blackstone, also achieved annual rental escalations on over 90 per cent of leases signed during the H1 period, while global capability centres (GCCs) and domestic firms drove leasing activity, accounting for 70 per cent of the total.

Commenting on this trend, Quaiser Parvez, chief operating officer, Knowledge Realty Trust, told Business Standard that GCCs have moved from cost arbitrage to capability arbitrage, where these centres are now coming to the country not just for lower operating costs but also because of the capability depth that India has to offer.

“Additionally, we are also seeing domestic companies with healthier balance sheets and a newfound preference for quality Grade-A space,” he added. On the financial front, the Reit reported revenue of ₹2,201.9 crore and net operating income (NOI) of ₹1,954.4 crore for the period, marking a 17 per cent and 20 per cent on-year increase, respectively. Shirish Godbole, chief executive officer, Knowledge Realty Trust, said this was due to increasing demand for high-quality office assets, which KRT has been instrumental in developing, leading to portfolio occupancy improvement. “All the key markets where we operate, such as Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai, are going through a genuinely healthy tightening phase in terms of supply. This comes at a time when there is buoyant, deepening demand coming through in all these markets,” Parvez added.

The portfolio occupancy improvement was led by Hyderabad at 99 per cent, Mumbai at 88 per cent and Bengaluru at 88 per cent. “With a portfolio representing one of India’s finest Grade-A office ecosystems, we are well positioned to deliver sustainable growth and long-term value for our unitholders,” Parvez said. With a portfolio of 29 office assets totalling 46.4 msf as of September 30, 2025, Knowledge Realty Trust has 37.1 msf of completed area, 1.2 msf under construction and 8 msf of future development across six cities in India. Speaking on future acquisitions, Godbole said that while they have 1.2 msf under construction, which will be completed by the end of FY26, the trust is scouting for acquisition opportunities for inorganic growth.