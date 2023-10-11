Home / Companies / News / Kotak Mahindra Bank bets big on SMEs, mid-market segments in South

Kotak Mahindra Bank bets big on SMEs, mid-market segments in South

Currently, the bank's SME and mid-market portfolio forms 27 per cent of its entire wholesale banking book

BS Reporter
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 6:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Kotak Mahindra Bank is intensifying its focus on small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and the mid-market segments in South India, given the region's superior growth rate in these sectors relative to the nation, a senior executive revealed on Wednesday.

Currently, the bank's SME and mid-market portfolio forms 27 per cent of its entire wholesale banking book. Remarkably, the year-on-year growth for these sectors in Chennai and South India stands at 25 per cent as of August 2023. This is a stark contrast to the modest 1 per cent growth observed in the overall segment.

In South India, aggressive expansion within SMEs (companies with revenues ranging from Rs 50 crore to Rs 500 crore) and the mid-market sector (companies with revenues between Rs 500 crore and Rs 1500 crore) accounts for 45 per cent of Kotak's wholesale banking group (WBG) book. This is noticeably higher than the sub-25 per cent figure observed in other parts of the country.

Paritosh Kashyap, President and Head of Wholesale Banking at Kotak Mahindra Bank, commented on the sector's robust health, "The asset quality of firms in the SME and mid-market segment has been exemplary in recent times, which bolsters confidence and draws increased attention. Considering its projected contribution of $2-3 trillion to the Indian economy in the upcoming years, it's clear why many are keen to secure a significant portion of this promising sector."

With operations spanning 15 markets in southern India, Kotak's wholesale banking division has plans to incorporate an additional two to three markets annually. Their renewed interest in the SME and mid-market segments emanates from the sectors' growth potential, government incentives, and broader economic activities.

Kotak's initiatives in Chennai and other parts of southern India have enabled it to collaborate with enterprises in diverse domains including steel, food processing, real estate, automotive, engineering, wholesale trading, gems and jewellery, as well as chemicals and polymers. The bank recognises the SME and mid-market sector as pivotal to its future growth and is confident that its proactive strategies in these areas will significantly influence its overall performance in the forthcoming years.


(Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd)

Also Read

Full text of Uday Kotak's resignation letter as he steps down as MD & CEO

Uday Kotak steps down as MD & CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank effective Sep 1

Uday Kotak steps down as Kotak Mahindra Bank MD & CEO effective Sep 1

Mahindra & Mahindra vehicle sales up 36% in April, exports shrink 33%

Oldest Indian billionaire, champion of education: Who was Keshub Mahindra?

Thomson to enter domestic laptop segment, considers export in global mkts

L&T's hydrocarbon arm bags order for gas compression plants in Middle East

IndiGo to launch third Mangaluru-Hyderabad daily flight from October 19

Aster DM Healthcare's India unit draws suitors valuing business at $1.5 bn

Exxon to buy Pioneer Natural in $60 bn deal with energy prices surging

Topics :Kotak Mahindra BankSMEsBanking sectorBankssouth india

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 6:13 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM KCR to address 41 public rallies from Oct 15 in poll-bound Telangana

Rajasthan polls: BJP in 'damage control' mode after reports of unrest

Sports News

IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updates

World Cup 2023: We've got good balance, combination squad, says Jos Buttler

India News

Delhi's AQI 'moderate', minimum temperature drops to 19.4 degrees Celsius

UP govt approves proposal to increase retirement age of doctors to 65 years

Economy News

Will exceed Budget target for direct tax: CBDT chairman Nitin Gupta

IMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%

Next Story