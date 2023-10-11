L&T's hydrocarbon arm bags order for gas compression plants in Middle East

Larsen & Toubro (L&T ) announced on Wednesday that its Hydrocarbon Business (L&T Energy Hydrocarbon – LTEH) has secured a letter of intent for a mega onshore project valued above Rs 7,000 crore from a prestigious client in the Middle East.

"The scope of work involves engineering, procurement, and construction of gas compression plants comprising gas inlet facilities, gas compression systems, produced water handling, propane refrigeration systems, condensate transfer and utilities for gas compression facilities in new onshore locations and their integration with existing gas compression plants," the company disclosed in a regulatory filing.





"To meet the power supply requirements of the gas compression plants, three numbers of 230 kV extra-high voltage substations will be set up by the Power Transmission & Distribution arm of L&T Construction," the company further added.

L&T Chairman and Managing Director SN Subrahmanyan remarked, "One does not secure such an order every day. This is unique for L&T and a matter of pride for India, as we are a true Indian multinational. It also demonstrates our ability to perform and deliver on time, and the significant trust our client places in us to manage such complex projects."

"Earning such a large order from a reputable customer reflects our consistent commitment to excellence, quality, and customer satisfaction. We are deeply honoured by customer faith and will continue to provide execution par excellence," stated Subramanian Sarma, Whole-time Director and Senior Executive Vice President (Energy).

Operating under Offshore, Onshore, Construction Services, Modular Fabrication, and Advanced Value Engineering & Technology (AdVENT) verticals, LTEH offers integrated design-to-build solutions across the hydrocarbon sector to both domestic and international customers.

According to the company's classification, the value of significant orders ranges between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore, large orders are valued from Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore, major orders fall in the range of Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 7,000 crore, and mega orders are valued above Rs 7,000 crore.

Larsen & Toubro is a $23 billion multinational involved in Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services, with operations in over 50 countries worldwide.