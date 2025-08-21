Home / Companies / News / Suneeta Reddy to sell 1.25% stake in Apollo Hospitals for ₹1,395 crore

Suneeta Reddy to sell 1.25% stake in Apollo Hospitals for ₹1,395 crore

Apollo Hospitals MD Suneeta Reddy plans to sell her 1.25% stake worth Rs 1,395 crore through block deals, reducing her holding to 2.11%

Apollo Hospitals
Her sisters, Preetha Reddy, Shobana Kamineni, and Sangita Reddy, hold 0.73 per cent, 1.56 per cent, and 1.69 per cent stakes, respectively, in the company. | Image: Wikimedia Commons
Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 11:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Chennai-based Apollo Hospitals promoter and Managing Director Suneeta Reddy is likely to sell her 1.25 per cent stake in the company, valued at Rs 1,395 crore, through block deals, said sources familiar with the development.
 
“Reddy may sell 1.8 million shares in the company via block deals, at a floor price of Rs 7,747 per share,” said a source. Morgan Stanley has been appointed as the broker for the deal. Currently, Reddy holds a 3.36 per cent direct stake in Apollo Hospitals, valued at around Rs 3,828 crore based on the company’s market capitalisation of Rs 1.14 trillion. Following the stake sale, her holding in Apollo will reduce to 2.11 per cent. This deal is priced at a 2 per cent discount to Thursday’s closing price of Rs 7,925. Apollo Hospitals shares closed with gains of Rs 42, or 0.54 per cent.
 
Her sisters, Preetha Reddy, Shobana Kamineni, and Sangita Reddy, hold 0.73 per cent, 1.56 per cent, and 1.69 per cent stakes, respectively, in the company. Interestingly, it was Suneeta Reddy who suggested the name “Apollo” for her father, Prathap C Reddy’s hospital chain back in 1983.
 
Apollo Hospitals posted a 42 per cent rise in net profit during the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26, reaching Rs 432.8 crore, compared to Rs 305.2 crore in the April–June quarter of the previous financial year.
 
The company’s consolidated revenues grew 15 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5,842.1 crore, compared to Rs 5,085.6 crore in the January–March quarter of FY24. EBITDA stood at Rs 852 crore, up from Rs 675 crore in the first quarter of FY25. The profit rise was attributed to strong performances in Healthcare Services, Retail Healthcare and Diagnostics, as well as Digital and Pharma Distribution.
 
As of 30 June, Apollo Hospitals had 8,030 operating beds across its network (excluding AHLL and managed beds), with an overall hospital occupancy rate of 65 per cent, compared to 68 per cent in the same period last year.
 
During the quarter, the company announced an ambitious growth strategy to add over 4,300 beds in the next five years, with an investment of over Rs 7,600 crore. On the digital front, Apollo 24/7 achieved a quarterly GMV (gross merchandise value) of over Rs 682 crore, sustaining the platform’s momentum and signalling strong ongoing demand for teleconsultations, lab services, and pharmacy deliveries.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hindalco plans $10 billion investment over 5 years to boost value chain

Wipro acquires Harman's engineering R&D unit in $375 million deal

IDBI Bank divestment likely to close this FY: Dipam Secy Arunish Chawla

Premium

Big opportunity to grow in US market: IKS Health CFO Nithya Balasubramanian

Karnataka Bank aims ₹85K cr loan book by March 2026 as operations stabilise

Topics :Apollo Hospital EnterprisesApollo HospitalsShare price

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 11:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story