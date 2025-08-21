Suneeta Reddy to sell 1.25% stake in Apollo Hospitals for ₹1,395 crore

Chennai-based Apollo Hospitals promoter and Managing Director Suneeta Reddy is likely to sell her 1.25 per cent stake in the company, valued at Rs 1,395 crore, through block deals, said sources familiar with the development.

“Reddy may sell 1.8 million shares in the company via block deals, at a floor price of Rs 7,747 per share,” said a source. Morgan Stanley has been appointed as the broker for the deal. Currently, Reddy holds a 3.36 per cent direct stake in Apollo Hospitals, valued at around Rs 3,828 crore based on the company’s market capitalisation of Rs 1.14 trillion. Following the stake sale, her holding in Apollo will reduce to 2.11 per cent. This deal is priced at a 2 per cent discount to Thursday’s closing price of Rs 7,925. Apollo Hospitals shares closed with gains of Rs 42, or 0.54 per cent.

Her sisters, Preetha Reddy, Shobana Kamineni, and Sangita Reddy, hold 0.73 per cent, 1.56 per cent, and 1.69 per cent stakes, respectively, in the company. Interestingly, it was Suneeta Reddy who suggested the name “Apollo” for her father, Prathap C Reddy’s hospital chain back in 1983. Apollo Hospitals posted a 42 per cent rise in net profit during the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26, reaching Rs 432.8 crore, compared to Rs 305.2 crore in the April–June quarter of the previous financial year. The company’s consolidated revenues grew 15 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5,842.1 crore, compared to Rs 5,085.6 crore in the January–March quarter of FY24. EBITDA stood at Rs 852 crore, up from Rs 675 crore in the first quarter of FY25. The profit rise was attributed to strong performances in Healthcare Services, Retail Healthcare and Diagnostics, as well as Digital and Pharma Distribution.