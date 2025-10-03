Home / Companies / News / Reliance to launch Campa Sure water, teams with regional makers to cut cost

Reliance Consumer Products will roll out Campa Sure water in Northern India, priced lower than rivals; the company is partnering with regional makers to ensure quality and reduced rates

A one-litre bottle will retail for ₹15, while a two-litre pack will be priced at ₹25.
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
Oct 03 2025
Reliance Consumer Products is making its entry into India’s packaged water market with a new budget-friendly brand, Campa Sure, according to a report by The Economic Times.
 
The company aims to shake up the ₹30,000-crore bottled water segment, dominated by established players like Bisleri, Coca-Cola’s Kinley, and PepsiCo’s Aquafina, by offering lower prices and partnering with local water producers.
 
To manufacture and distribute Campa Sure, Reliance plans to collaborate with several regional bottled water companies. These partnerships will focus on bottling, technology support, and branding tie-ups, the news report said.   
 

Aggressive pricing strategy

 
Campa Sure will hit the Northern markets soon, with small bottles priced at just ₹5 for 250 ml. Larger packs are 20-30 per cent cheaper than current national brands. A one-litre bottle will retail for ₹15 compared to ₹20 by competitors, while a two-litre pack will be priced at ₹25, against ₹30-35 in the market.
 
Industry observers note that major brands are likely to boost advertising and promotions to protect their market share. Coca-Cola and PepsiCo have so far spent very little on marketing their water brands, unlike Bisleri, which has an established presence, the news report said.
 
The pricing strategy echoes Reliance’s earlier Campa soft drinks launch, which forced rivals to cut prices or introduce smaller packs.
 
Reliance is currently in discussions with about two dozen partners in the North to support the initial rollout. Reliance already markets another bottled water brand under its Independence staples franchise, priced higher than Campa Sure.
 
The launch coincides with the government’s September 22 GST 2.0 rollout, which reduced the tax on packaged water to 5 per cent from 18 per cent, prompting price cuts across the industry.   
 

Big investment to expand beverage business

 
In June, Reliance Consumer Products announced plans to invest between ₹6,000 crore and ₹8,000 crore over 12-15 months to expand beverage manufacturing. The funds will help set up 10-12 new facilities, including greenfield plants and co-packing units with partners, The Economic Times had reported.
 
This investment, the largest by Reliance in consumer products so far, is aimed at strengthening the company’s competitiveness against Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, and regional bottled water brands.

Oct 03 2025

