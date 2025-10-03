Reliance to launch Campa Sure water, teams with regional makers to cut cost

Reliance Consumer Products is making its entry into India’s packaged water market with a new budget-friendly brand, Campa Sure, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The company aims to shake up the ₹30,000-crore bottled water segment, dominated by established players like Bisleri, Coca-Cola’s Kinley, and PepsiCo’s Aquafina, by offering lower prices and partnering with local water producers.

To manufacture and distribute Campa Sure, Reliance plans to collaborate with several regional bottled water companies. These partnerships will focus on bottling, technology support, and branding tie-ups, the news report said.

Aggressive pricing strategy Campa Sure will hit the Northern markets soon, with small bottles priced at just ₹5 for 250 ml. Larger packs are 20-30 per cent cheaper than current national brands. A one-litre bottle will retail for ₹15 compared to ₹20 by competitors, while a two-litre pack will be priced at ₹25, against ₹30-35 in the market. Industry observers note that major brands are likely to boost advertising and promotions to protect their market share. Coca-Cola and PepsiCo have so far spent very little on marketing their water brands, unlike Bisleri, which has an established presence, the news report said.

The pricing strategy echoes Reliance's earlier Campa soft drinks launch, which forced rivals to cut prices or introduce smaller packs. Reliance is currently in discussions with about two dozen partners in the North to support the initial rollout. Reliance already markets another bottled water brand under its Independence staples franchise, priced higher than Campa Sure. The launch coincides with the government's September 22 GST 2.0 rollout, which reduced the tax on packaged water to 5 per cent from 18 per cent, prompting price cuts across the industry.