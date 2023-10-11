Larsen & Toubro's hydrocarbon business bags mega order in west Asia

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said its hydrocarbon business has bagged a mega onshore project in west Asia. While L&T did not disclose the exact value of the contract, it counts an order as "mega" when it is valued above Rs 7,000 crore.

The scope of work, bagged by L&T Energy Hydrocarbon (LTEH), involves engineering, procurement and construction of gas compression plants consisting of gas inlet facilities, compression systems for gas compression facilities in new onshore facilities and its integration with existing plants.

The company said that in a bid to cater to the power supply requirements of the gas compression plants, three 230 kV extra high voltage substations will be set up by the power transmission and distribution arm of L&T Construction.

LTEH offers integrated design-to-build solutions across the hydrocarbon sector to domestic and international customers.

"Earning such a large order from a reputed customer is a reflection of our consistent commitment to excellence, quality, and customer satisfaction. We are deeply honoured by customer faith and will continue to deliver execution par excellence," said Subramanian Sarma, Whole-time Director and Senior Executive Vice President (Energy) at LTEH.

By 2023, L&T has become one of the top EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) contractors in west Asia. Localising offices, staff, and establishing strategic partnerships may have strengthened L&T’s foothold in the region.

To address funding needs, L&T has also explored non-fund-based (NFB) limits in these markets.

Anup Sahay, executive vice president (corporate strategy and special initiatives), L&T, attributed the company’s success in the region to a localised approach.

Anup Sahay highlighted factors such as establishing local offices to be closer to clients, senior manager placements to gauge expectations of the market and clients, and forming alliances with local business groups.

The company data reveals that, on average, more than 10,000 employees have been deployed in west Asia over the past three years for various projects.