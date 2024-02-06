L&T wins contract for Assam bridge, to boost link to textile hub Sualkuchi

Features of the bridge "The project will have a 3.6 km long cable-stayed bridge portion along with a 5.61 km approach on Palashbari side and a 3 km approach on Sualkuchi side including wetland approach viaducts," it said. The maximum span of the extra dosed cable-stayed portion will be 165 metres, it added.
A cable-stayed bridge structure is designed to minimise the impact of stormy winds as they are aerodynamic in nature.
According to L&T, the project is scheduled to be completed in 48 months.
READ: L&T Construction bags order for its transportation infra biz
PM Modi laid the foundation stone last year
READ: L&T Construction bags order for its transportation infra biz
Connectivity to textile hub Sualkuchi town The bridge is also expected to give a boost to the epicentre of Assam's heritage textile centre - Sualkuchi.
READ: L&T bags 'large' contract for hydrocarbon biz from IndianOil Adani Ventures
Notably, Sualkuchi is considered the epicentre of the state's heritage textile centre. The town is famous for producing "golden silk" which is made with indigenous materials like Muga.
READ: L&T bags 'large' contract for hydrocarbon biz from IndianOil Adani Ventures