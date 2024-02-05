L&T bags 'large' contract for hydrocarbon biz from IndianOil Adani Ventures

Larsen and Tourbo (L&T) on Monday said its Hydrocarbon Business (L&T Energy Hydrocarbon – LTEH) has bagged a large onshore project from IndianOil Adani Ventures Limited.

L&T defines large contracts between the range of Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.

The scope of work includes engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of offsite tankages, bullets and other associated facilities on a lump sum turnkey basis, the company said in a filing to BSE.

LTEH has so far executed four prestigious projects under the Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL)'s P-25 expansion programme. The earlier awarded projects under program-25 include Residue HydroCracker Unit (RHCU), Diesel Hydrotreater (DHDT) and Reactor Regenerator Package (RR).

Organised under Offshore, Onshore EPC, Modular Fabrication, Advanced Value Engineering & Technology (AdVENT), and Offshore Wind Farm Business Groups, LTEH offers integrated design-to-build solutions across the hydrocarbon sector to domestic and international customers.

Earlier in October, LTEH secured the Letter of Intent (LoI) for another "Ultra-Mega" onshore project from a prestigious client in the Middle East.

"The Hydrocarbon Business (L&T Energy Hydrocarbon LTEH) of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured a Letter of Intent for yet another Ultra-Mega Onshore project from a prestigious client in the Middle East further to the recent Ultra-Mega project award for a Gas Compression plant," the company said.

L&T is a $23 billion multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries.