PM Modi to unveil development projects worth Rs 11,600 crore in Assam

The second edition of Asom Mala roads will also be kick-started by the PM. This phase will comprise 43 new roads and 38 concrete bridges, entailing a total investment of Rs 3,444 crore

PM Modi

PM Modi | Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2024 | 9:21 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will roll out development projects worth nearly Rs 11,600 crore in Assam.
Modi will address a public meeting at 11.30 am at the Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara here, from where many state and central projects will be unveiled.
Some of the major projects for which foundation stones will be laid are the Kamakhya temple corridor (Rs 498 crore), the six-lane road from the new airport terminal (Rs 358 crore) in Guwahati, the upgradation of Nehru Stadium to FIFA standards (Rs 831 crore) and a new sports complex in Chandrapur (Rs 300 crore).
The second edition of Asom Mala roads will also be kick-started by the PM. This phase will comprise 43 new roads and 38 concrete bridges, entailing a total investment of Rs 3,444 crore.
Besides, Modi will lay the foundation stone for an integrated new building of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, to be constructed at a cost of Rs 3,250 crore.
He will also lay the foundation stones for the proposed Karimganj Medical College and Hospital, which will be constructed at a cost of Rs 578 crore and the Rs 297-crore Unity Mall in Guwahati.
Besides, Modi will inaugurate the newly constructed four-lane road from Biswanath Chariali to Gohpur, developed at a cost of Rs 1,451 crore, and another four-lane road from Dolabari to Jamuguri, constructed at a cost of Rs 592 crore.
"In total, the prime minister will lay foundation stones or inaugurate projects worth Rs 11,599 crore, funded by both state government and the Centre," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
Modi is scheduled to return after the programme on Sunday afternoon.
The PM landed at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport here from Odisha on Saturday evening and stayed the night at Koinadhara State Guest House.

First Published: Feb 04 2024 | 9:21 AM IST

