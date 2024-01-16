Lamborghini topped 10,000 sales last year for first time: CEO Winkelmann

Italian luxury sports carmaker Lamborghini sold over 10,000 vehicles last year for the first time, its Chairman and Chief Executive Stephan Winkelmann said on Tuesday.



"I am so incredibly proud to announce that we have reached another historic milestone," he said on Linkedin.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Supported by the success of its Urus SUV, which now costs over 230,000 euros ($250,000), Lamborghini has in recent years expanded its output, relying on solid demand from wealthy car lovers.



The carmaker, a subsidiary of Germany's Volkswagen , delivered a total of 10,112 sports cars and SUVs last year, up from over 9,200 vehicles in 2022, a slide attached to Winkelmann's post showed.



Rival Ferrari, which will release 2023 data later this year, including those on car sales, shipped more than 13,200 cars in 2022.

Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) was the region that saw the biggest increase in deliveries for Lamborghini last year, with a 14% rise to nearly 4,000 vehicles, the slide showed. Sales in the America region rose 9% to 3,465, while they grew 4% in the Asia Pacific region to 2,660.



Lamborghini's range also includes two super-sports cars, the Huracan 10-cylinder and the Revuelto 12-cylinder, its first plug-in hybrid model, which was presented last year. The line-up is set to become all hybrid in the course of 2024, with the new Urus and a new car replacing the Huracan.

