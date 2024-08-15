Large deals power paradigm shift in India's venture capital terrain

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
According to the analysis, India saw 572 VC deals worth $5.6 billion announced during H1CY24, compared to 584 VC deals totalling $3.8 billion in H1CY23. The growing investor confidence in India is also reflected in its share of global VC funding. In H1CY24, India accounted for 4.4 per cent of global VC funding value, up from 3.1 per cent in the same period last year. The volume share of deals in India rose to 7 per cent in H1CY24 from 5.1 per cent last year.
