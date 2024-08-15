Large deals power paradigm shift in India's venture capital terrain

India’s venture capital (VC) landscape saw a strategic shift during the first half (H1) of the calendar year (CY) 2024, with a notable increase in larger-sized investments. This was evident from a 45.3 per cent rise in disclosed funding value year-on-year, despite a 2.1 per cent drop in deal volume, according to GlobalData, a data analytics and consulting company.





This trend indicates growing investor confidence in high-potential startups. Big deals like Zepto ($665 million) and Meesho ($300 million) also signal a robust future.







According to the analysis, India saw 572 VC deals worth $5.6 billion announced during H1CY24, compared to 584 VC deals totalling $3.8 billion in H1CY23. The growing investor confidence in India is also reflected in its share of global VC funding. In H1CY24, India accounted for 4.4 per cent of global VC funding value, up from 3.1 per cent in the same period last year. The volume share of deals in India rose to 7 per cent in H1CY24 from 5.1 per cent last year.

