Bhavish Aggarwal's Krutrim to launch India's first AI chip by 2026

Krutrim, the AI startup launched by co-founder and CEO of Ola Cabs Bhavish Aggarwal in December last year, on Thursday announced that the firm will design, build and launch its first AI chip by 2026.

The first family of chips being developed are called "Bodhi" for AI, "Sarv" for general compute, and "Ojas" for Edge computing. The company also said that Bodhi-II will be launched in 2028. For this the company announced a strategic partnership with global chip-makers Arm and Unteher AI.

At Ola Sankalp 2024, Aggarwal said: “India has a unique opportunity to become a global superpower in technologies of the future such as AI. India being the source for 20 per cent of the world’s data and home to one of the largest tech talent pools, is fully equipped to lead the AI wave.”

The company also announced plans to scale up Krutrim’s data centre capacity to 1 GW by 2028. At present the capacity is 20 MW.

A few months ago, Aggarwal moved Ola’s workloads from Microsoft Azure to its own Krutrim Cloud. At the event today, Aggarwal said that over 50 new services have been launched on Krutrim AI, making it ready for majority of applications required by Indian developers.

Krutrim Cloud will expand its services to cover infrastructure domains, developer platforms, data platforms, AI models, AI platforms, and AI applications, said the company.

Aggarwal said that Ola Electric and Ola Cabs are already using the Krutrim AI.

While giving details on how Krutrim has been accepted by Indian developers, Aggarwal said over 25,000 developers have used Krutrim Cloud, and over 10 million users have used Krutrim chat app. Additionally, 250 billion API (application programming interface) calls have been made across products since its launch in early 2024. And, over 1 trillion tokens have been generated on Krutrim in the last six months, he added.

The company also said that cloud services worth Rs 100 crore will be free till Diwali.

Ola Cabs renamed as Ola Consumers

At the Ola Sankalp 2024 event, Bhavish Aggarwal also announced that Ola Cabs is being renamed as Ola Consumers, as the company widens its range of consumer services.

“Our ambition with this company is to truly make consumption accessible to every Indian, and this is going beyond mobility,” said Aggarwal.

To begin with Ola Cabs relaunched its Ola Share feature for its ride hailing services. This will be available in Bengaluru starting today and will be taken to other cities as well.

Aggarwal also announced the launch of a loyalty programme called Ola Coins, which will be applicable across several Ola services.

Talking about the rising trend of quick commerce and the need to deliver fast, Aggarwal said only automation can give the desired scale while announcing the launch of an automated warehouse, which will be available to brands on ONDC.