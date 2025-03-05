Leap Finance secures $100 mn debt facility from HSBC to help int'l students

Leap Finance, the student lending arm of Leap, South Asia's largest end-to-end study abroad platform, has announced a $100 million debt facility from HSBC under its ASEAN Growth Fund. The firm said this facility marks a significant milestone in Leap’s journey to help more students pursue an international education and become global citizens.

To date, Leap Finance has funded over $250 million in education loans across more than 5,000 students. The firm said that students funded by Leap have seen their earnings multiply greatly immediately after finishing their education.

“With lack of financing often the largest impediment to their global aspirations, this facility will enable us to help hundreds of students make their move abroad,” said Vaibhav Singh, Co-founder, Leap.,

Leap Finance offers education loans to students pursuing a postgraduate degree abroad. Lack of affordable and flexible financing is one of the biggest challenges faced by many high-quality students in their pursuit of a global education. Leap Finance said it solves for this need by offering a collateral free, USD denominated loan product that covers the entire cost of international study. Unlike traditional bank offerings, these loans are based on a student’s future earning potential, and not their family’s current means, which can be unlocked via quality education.

“With the unique metrics of the ASEAN Growth Fund, we are able to support Leap Finance as they expand their business and footprint,” said Shaun Sakhrani, Head of Structured Banking, Southeast Asia, HSBC.

With this funding, Leap Finance will extend services to more US states, expand university partnerships and deepen its presence in India, its primary market. Exploring new countries will further diversify its student base. The company’s innovative approach prioritizes student experience, delivering a seamless borrowing journey while maintaining rigorous credit risk management.

This announcement follows Leap announcing its $65 million Series E equity raise led by Apis Partners last month. Leap has now raised over $400 million in equity and debt since inception.