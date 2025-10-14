Infosys bags ₹14,000 cr NHS contract to deliver workforce management system

IT major Infosys on Tuesday announced that it has secured a £1.2 billion (around ₹14,137 crore) contract from the NHS Business Services Authority (NHSBSA) to deliver a new workforce management system, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Under the 15-year agreement, Infosys will develop the Future NHS Workforce Solution, a data-driven workforce management platform, which will replace the existing Electronic Staff Record (ESR) system. The new solution will continue to manage payroll for 1.9 million NHS employees across England and Wales, covering more than £55 billion in annual payments.

ALSO READ: India to lead in frugal engineering, AI to resolve real issues: Nilekani "The NHS is a cornerstone of life in the UK, providing vital services that touch millions every day. We are honoured to be chosen by NHSBSA to deliver generational change through the Future Workforce Solution," said Salil Parekh, chief executive officer and managing director of Infosys.

"With our extensive experience in digital transformation and our artificial intelligence (AI) platform Infosys Topaz, we will build a solution that not only drives efficiency today but also empowers the NHS for the future," he added. Infosys said it was selected after a rigorous procurement process, owing to its proven track record in delivering large-scale digital transformation, its user-centric design approach, and its commitment to operational excellence. Building a workforce that's fit for future The Future NHS Workforce Solution aligns with the NHS 10-Year Health Plan, aiming to build a modern, future-ready workforce by investing in digital infrastructure that enhances efficiency and frees up healthcare professionals to focus on patient care.

NHSBSA CEO Michael Brodie said: “Delivering the new management system is a critical step in supporting the ambitions of the 10-Year Health Plan. The solution will go far beyond replacing ESR; it will be a strategic enabler for building a workforce that is fit for the future.” New platform to support employee lifecycle Powered by advanced technologies and AI, the company said the new platform will support the entire employee lifecycle, from recruitment and onboarding to payroll, career progression, and retirement. It will offer intuitive, AI-driven tools for workforce planning and decision-making, enhancing the user experience for NHS staff.