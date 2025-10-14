Home / Companies / News / Infosys bags ₹14,000 cr NHS contract to deliver workforce management system

Infosys bags ₹14,000 cr NHS contract to deliver workforce management system

Under the 15-year agreement, Infosys will develop the Future NHS Workforce Solution, a data-driven workforce management platform, which will replace the existing Electronic Staff Record system

Infosys
The new solution will manage payroll for 1.9 million NHS employees across England and Wales. Photo: Shutterstock
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
IT major Infosys on Tuesday announced that it has secured a £1.2 billion (around ₹14,137 crore) contract from the NHS Business Services Authority (NHSBSA) to deliver a new workforce management system, the company said in a regulatory filing.
 
Under the 15-year agreement, Infosys will develop the Future NHS Workforce Solution, a data-driven workforce management platform, which will replace the existing Electronic Staff Record (ESR) system. The new solution will continue to manage payroll for 1.9 million NHS employees across England and Wales, covering more than £55 billion in annual payments.
 
"The NHS is a cornerstone of life in the UK, providing vital services that touch millions every day. We are honoured to be chosen by NHSBSA to deliver generational change through the Future Workforce Solution," said Salil Parekh, chief executive officer and managing director of Infosys. 
 
"With our extensive experience in digital transformation and our artificial intelligence (AI) platform Infosys Topaz, we will build a solution that not only drives efficiency today but also empowers the NHS for the future," he added.
 
Infosys said it was selected after a rigorous procurement process, owing to its proven track record in delivering large-scale digital transformation, its user-centric design approach, and its commitment to operational excellence.

Building a workforce that's fit for future

The Future NHS Workforce Solution aligns with the NHS 10-Year Health Plan, aiming to build a modern, future-ready workforce by investing in digital infrastructure that enhances efficiency and frees up healthcare professionals to focus on patient care.
 
NHSBSA CEO Michael Brodie said: “Delivering the new management system is a critical step in supporting the ambitions of the 10-Year Health Plan. The solution will go far beyond replacing ESR; it will be a strategic enabler for building a workforce that is fit for the future.”

New platform to support employee lifecycle

Powered by advanced technologies and AI, the company said the new platform will support the entire employee lifecycle, from recruitment and onboarding to payroll, career progression, and retirement. It will offer intuitive, AI-driven tools for workforce planning and decision-making, enhancing the user experience for NHS staff.
 
The solution will also allow employees to manage their personal data more efficiently, ensure seamless integration with other NHS systems, and drive greater operational efficiency across the organisation.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TCS to retrain 100,000 staff yearly as AI transforms tech, job roles

Cochin Shipyard wins ₹2,000 cr order for 6 LNG-powered container vessels

Adani Group's ROA hits 16.5%, among highest globally in infrastructure

Balaji Amines accused of making pharma-grade chemical without licence

Adani to partner with Google for India's largest AI hub in Visakhapatnam

Topics :Infosys Infosys Salil ParekhInfosys CEO Salil ParekhSalil ParekhInfosys LtdworkforceBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story