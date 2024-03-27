Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Bhel gets Rs 4,000 crore order for 1600 MW thermal project from Adani Power

The boiler and Turbine Generator are to be manufactured at BHEL's Trichy and Haridwar plants respectively

power

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 11:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has received an order worth Rs 4,000 crore from Adani Power Limited for setting up the 1,600 MW Raigarh Phase-II Thermal Power Plant at Raigarh, Chhattisgarh.
BHEL in a filing said that it received a Letter of Award on March 27, 2024, for the supply of equipment and supervision of erection & commissioning for 2x800 MW power project based on supercritical technology at Raigarh Phase II, Chhattisgarh.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The boiler and Turbine Generator are to be manufactured at BHEL's Trichy and Haridwar plants respectively.
The supply of Unit-1 will take 31 months and Unit-2 (35 months).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

BHEL surges 10% on heavy volumes; stock hits over 8-year high

Here's why you should keep BHEL shares on radar today, March 6

People won't tolerate Chhattisgarh becoming ATM of Congress: Anurag Thakur

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: BJP releases final list with four candidates

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP to release manifesto on November 3

NHPC board approves proposal for raising Rs 6,100 cr funds through NCDs

Nayara Energy appoints Alessandro Des Dorides as chief executive officer

Gensol Engineering appoints Kapil Nirmal as CEO of West Asia business

IndiGo aims to double in size by 2030 with new routes: CEO Pieter Elbers

Bank of India to raise Rs 10,000 cr through long-term infrastructure bonds

Topics : Bhel thermal coal Adani Power Power Sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 11:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodaySamsung Galaxy Tab S6 LiteLok Sabha Election LiveSRH vs MI Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon