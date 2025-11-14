Lenskart debuts Meller in India as it ramps up premium eyewear push

Lenskart has debuted Meller sunglasses in India, a move that extends the company’s premium eyewear offering following its acquisition of the Barcelona-based brand earlier this year. The launch highlights Lenskart’s broader strategy to position itself as the leading global platform for next-generation eyewear, further consolidating its foothold in the fast-growing fashion eyewear segment.

Founded in Barcelona, Meller has emerged as one of Europe’s fastest-growing D2C sunglasses brands, backed by a Gen Z and millennial fan base across Europe and the US. In FY25, the Meller brand within Stellio Ventures, S.L., reported revenue of ₹2,720 million, with EBITDA of ₹443 million, translating to EBITDA margins of 16.3 per cent, and profit before tax of ₹432 million, representing 15.9 per cent margins.