Lenskart debuts Meller in India as it ramps up premium eyewear push

Launch of the Barcelona-born label strengthens the company's house-of-brands strategy amid rising demand for fashion-forward eyewear

Lenskart expands its premium portfolio with the India launch of Barcelona-based Meller, strengthening its push to build a global house of eyewear brands.
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 8:12 PM IST
Lenskart has debuted Meller sunglasses in India, a move that extends the company’s premium eyewear offering following its acquisition of the Barcelona-based brand earlier this year. The launch highlights Lenskart’s broader strategy to position itself as the leading global platform for next-generation eyewear, further consolidating its foothold in the fast-growing fashion eyewear segment.
 
Founded in Barcelona, Meller has emerged as one of Europe’s fastest-growing D2C sunglasses brands, backed by a Gen Z and millennial fan base across Europe and the US. In FY25, the Meller brand within Stellio Ventures, S.L., reported revenue of ₹2,720 million, with EBITDA of ₹443 million, translating to EBITDA margins of 16.3 per cent, and profit before tax of ₹432 million, representing 15.9 per cent margins.
 
“We’re building a house of brands designed for consumers whose tastes are more global than ever. Meller,” said Peyush Bansal, co-founder and CEO, Lenskart.
 
In the first phase, Meller sunglasses will be rolled out to about 500 Lenskart stores selected using GeoIQ intelligence for their fashion-forward customers and high sunglasses-buying potential.
 
“Partnering with Lenskart gives us the platform to take our vision to a global scale. India is a key milestone in that journey,” said Marco Grandi Blanch, co-CEO of Meller.
 
The introduction of Meller builds on the growing global success of John Jacobs, Lenskart’s homegrown premium lifestyle eyewear collection, and Owndays, a Japanese optical brand that joined the Lenskart family through its strategic acquisition. Together, Meller, John Jacobs, Le Petit Lunetier and Owndays anchor Lenskart’s long-term strategy of creating a powerful global house of brands designed for consumers.

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

