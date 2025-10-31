Home / Companies / News / Lenskart raises ₹3,268 crore from 147 anchor investors ahead of IPO

Lenskart raises ₹3,268 crore from 147 anchor investors ahead of IPO

The eyewear retailer priced shares at the top of its ₹382-₹402 band, drawing strong demand from global funds and India's largest mutual and insurance investors.

lenskart
Investors can place bids for a minimum of 37 equity shares and in multiples of 37 shares thereafter. | (Photo: Shutterstock)
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 12:28 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Eyewear retailer Lenskart Solutions Ltd has raised ₹3,268.36 crore from 147 anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO), at the upper end of the price band of ₹402 per equity share.
 
The public offer will open for subscription on Friday and close on Tuesday. The price band for the IPO has been set at ₹382–₹402 per equity share of face value ₹2 each.
 
Investors can place bids for a minimum of 37 equity shares and in multiples of 37 shares thereafter.
 
Lenskart, which offers a wide range of prescription eyeglasses, sunglasses, and contact lenses, has allotted 8,13,02,412 equity shares to 147 anchor investors, according to the company’s anchor intimation letter shared with the exchanges. These comprise marquee domestic and global institutional investors.
 
Of the total allocation of 81.3 million equity shares to anchor investors, 28.7 million equity shares (35.34 per cent) were allocated to 21 domestic mutual funds through 59 schemes. 
 
The anchor book has received widespread participation from domestic institutional investors, including leading mutual funds such as SBI Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund. 
 
It also includes Kotak Mutual Fund, Axis Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, Mirae Asset, DSP Mutual Fund, Franklin India, HSBC Mutual Fund, WhiteOak Capital, Edelweiss, Bandhan and Canara Robeco.
 
There are also insurance companies such as SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance, Axis Max Life, Reliance Nippon Life Insurance, and Tata AIA Life Insurance.
 
Global interest was equally notable, with very strong demand from sovereign and long-only foreign institutional investors (FIIs) such as the Government of Singapore, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, Government Pension Fund Global (Norway), New World Fund Inc, Fidelity, T Rowe Price, BlackRock, Capital Group, Goldman Sachs, Nomura, Amundi, JP Morgan, and Wellington Management Company LLP, among others.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Reliance Jio users to receive ₹35,100 Google AI Pro boost, for free

Centre to seek legal advice on SC order allowing Vi AGR dues review

Premium

Adani Airports to launch AI-powered multilingual helpdesk for passengers

Bira 91 employees write to central government over salary, PF dues

OpenAI lays groundwork for juggernaut IPO at up to $1 trillion valuation

Topics :Lenskart investmentLenskartIPO market

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 12:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story