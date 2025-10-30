Dabur India launches ₹500 cr venture arm to back digital-first brands

Homegrown fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) firm Dabur India on Thursday announced the launch of Dabur Ventures — an investment platform with a capital allocation of up to ₹500 crore.
New venture to focus on digital-first premium brands
“We will restrict our existing categories and not go beyond them. We already have a quite diversified portfolio, and across it we will look at adjacencies which are premium, resonating with the digital-first Gen Z and Gen Alpha consumer. We will get into modernisation of format,” Mohit Malhotra, chief executive officer, Dabur India, told analysts during a call after announcing the company’s September quarter results.
“Any digital-first company that has got a head start on what we can do organically ourselves is what we will speak to and get in the early stages,” he added.
Q2 profit rises 6.4% despite ₹100-cr GST impact
The maker of Real fruit juices and Hajmola candy reported a 6.4 per cent rise in net profit to ₹452.6 crore during the quarter from ₹425 crore in the same period last year. Its net sales grew 5.4 per cent to ₹3,191.3 crore from ₹3,028.6 crore in the year-ago period, while profit before interest, depreciation, and tax (PBIDT) rose 3.4 per cent to ₹728.1 crore.
The company’s rural growth was 500 basis points (bps) ahead of urban, while overall volumes grew 2 per cent during the quarter.
“Our performance during the quarter stands as a testament to Dabur’s enduring resilience and consumer trust. Despite a dynamic economic environment and transitional GST headwinds, we delivered robust growth. Our India business reported market share gains across 95 per cent of the portfolio,” Malhotra said in a release.
The company recorded a GST impact of around ₹100 crore, Malhotra told analysts, while adding that nearly 66 per cent of the company’s portfolio benefited from rate reductions.
“The impact was not restricted to only September. There will be a carry-forward impact for the first 15 days of October,” he added.
Strong growth across key categories
Dabur reported steady growth across major verticals. The toothpaste business grew 14.3 per cent, while the 100% Fruit Juice portfolio under the Real Activ brand grew by over 45 per cent. The foods portfolio rose by over 14 per cent, the shampoo segment by over 9 per cent, and the hair oils business by over 5 per cent. The home care business posted growth of more than 5 per cent.