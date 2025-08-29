Home / Companies / News / Hitachi Energy to invest ₹300 crore to expand transformer material plant

Hitachi Energy to invest ₹300 crore to expand transformer material plant

The investment is part of company's overall investment of ₹2,000 crore for India announced in October 2024, Hitachi Energy India said in a statement

Hitachi
The company said the latest investment of ₹300 crore in its insulation and components business will expand the manufacturing facility in Mysuru, Karnataka.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 4:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hitachi Energy India Ltd on Friday announced an investment of ₹300 crore to enhance the manufacturing capability of high-quality transformer insulation materials in order to cater to the rising demand.

In transformers, high-quality insulation material acts as a proactive barrier, keeping the flow of electricity safe and preventing internal short circuits.

The investment is part of company's overall investment of ₹2,000 crore for India announced in October 2024, Hitachi Energy India said in a statement.

The company said the latest investment of ₹300 crore in its insulation and components business will expand the manufacturing facility in Mysuru, Karnataka.

The expansion will double the facility's capacity to produce EHV (extra-high voltage) class high-quality pressboard and laminated board, a vital insulation material used in power and distribution transformers.

As part of the expansion, Hitachi Energy India will replace the fossil fuel boiler, making its Mysuru site an ultra-low carbon pressboard facility.

The investment aims to boost global supply of transformer-grade pressboard with world's first fossil-free production line.

N Venu, Managing Director & CEO, Hitachi Energy India, said, "With this expansion, we're proud to support India's growing grid and renewable energy integration while strengthening the local energy manufacturing ecosystem for a more sustainable future."  The demand for electricity in India and globally is growing exponentially.

Today, there is a significant gap between demand and availability of transformers and components in India and globally, the company said.

The expansion aims to address this shortage by boosting the supply of insulation material across India and markets like the UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Indonesia, South Korea, and South Africa.

With the expansion, Hitachi Energy will be able to meet the demands of global customers while supporting its long-term sustainability goals.

The project will be completed by mid-2027.

Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader in electrification.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Reliance Jio IPO set for mid-2026 debut; platform crosses 500 mn users

Reliance AGM highlights: 2026 Jio IPO, AI push with Google, Meta, and more

Reliance eyes integrated energy role as O2C leads transformation: Ambani

RIL sets up Reliance Intelligence, partners Google to transform AI in India

Global GDP has potential to reach $500 trn in 25-30 years: Mukesh Ambani

Topics :Company NewsHitachi Energy IndiaInvestmentmanufacturing

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story