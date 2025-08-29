Hitachi Energy to invest ₹300 crore to expand transformer material plant

Hitachi Energy India Ltd on Friday announced an investment of ₹300 crore to enhance the manufacturing capability of high-quality transformer insulation materials in order to cater to the rising demand.

In transformers, high-quality insulation material acts as a proactive barrier, keeping the flow of electricity safe and preventing internal short circuits.

The investment is part of company's overall investment of ₹2,000 crore for India announced in October 2024, Hitachi Energy India said in a statement.

The company said the latest investment of ₹300 crore in its insulation and components business will expand the manufacturing facility in Mysuru, Karnataka.

The expansion will double the facility's capacity to produce EHV (extra-high voltage) class high-quality pressboard and laminated board, a vital insulation material used in power and distribution transformers.

As part of the expansion, Hitachi Energy India will replace the fossil fuel boiler, making its Mysuru site an ultra-low carbon pressboard facility. The investment aims to boost global supply of transformer-grade pressboard with world's first fossil-free production line. N Venu, Managing Director & CEO, Hitachi Energy India, said, "With this expansion, we're proud to support India's growing grid and renewable energy integration while strengthening the local energy manufacturing ecosystem for a more sustainable future." The demand for electricity in India and globally is growing exponentially. Today, there is a significant gap between demand and availability of transformers and components in India and globally, the company said.