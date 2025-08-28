Dividend stocks: Premier Energies, NBCC, 25 others to remain in focus today

Dividend stocks today, Thursday, August 28, 2025:
Shares of NBCC (India), IRB Infrastructure Developers, Bikaji Foods International, Asian Hotels (East), Premier Energies, Protean eGov Technologies, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, and 19 other companies are likely to remain in focus during today’s trading session following their announcements of dividend payouts for shareholders.
Other companies on the list include Alfred Herbert India, Black Box, Cantabil Retail India, Engineers India, Ganesh Housing Corporation, Haryana Leather Chemicals, Harsha Engineers International, Morepen Laboratories, Nitin Spinners, Royal Orchid Hotels, Salzer Electronics, Shetron, Shilp Gravures, SKP Securities, Suyog Telematics, Uniphos Enterprises, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, Whirlpool of India, and Yuken India.
According to BSE data, shares of these companies are set to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, August 29, 2025. The ex-dividend date marks the day a stock begins trading without the right to its upcoming dividend. To be eligible for the payout, investors must hold the stock before the ex-date, which in this case is August 29, 2025. The companies will then finalise the list of eligible shareholders based on the record date.
Among the listed names, Protean eGov Technologies has announced the highest dividend, declaring ₹10 per share for eligible shareholders. The company has set August 29, 2025, as the record date to determine eligibility. NBCC (India) has announced a final dividend of ₹0.94 per share, while IRB Infrastructure Developers has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.07 per share. Bikaji Foods International has announced a final dividend of ₹1 per share, Asian Hotels (East) has declared a dividend of ₹1 per share, Premier Energies has announced a final dividend of ₹0.50 per share, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises has declared a final dividend of ₹2.43 per share.
Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in focus today as they trade ex-dividend on August 29, along with their respective dividend announcements and record dates:
(Source: BSE)
|
Company
|
Ex-date
|
Purpose
|
Record date
|
Asian Hotels (East)
|
29 Aug 2025
|
Dividend - ₹1
|
29 Aug 2025
|
Alfred Herbert India
|
29 Aug 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹5
|
29 Aug 2025
|
Black Box
|
29 Aug 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1
|
29 Aug 2025
|
Bikaji Foods International
|
29 Aug 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1
|
29 Aug 2025
|
Cantabil Retail India
|
29 Aug 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.50
|
29 Aug 2025
|
Engineers India
|
29 Aug 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹2
|
29 Aug 2025
|
Ganesh Housing Corporation
|
29 Aug 2025
|
Dividend - ₹5
|
29 Aug 2025
|
Haryana Leather Chemicals
|
29 Aug 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1
|
30 Aug 2025
|
Harsha Engineers International
|
29 Aug 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1
|
29 Aug 2025
|
IRB Infrastructure Developers
|
29 Aug 2025
|
Interim Dividend - ₹0.07
|
29 Aug 2025
|
Morepen Laboratories
|
29 Aug 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.20
|
30 Aug 2025
|
NBCC (India)
|
29 Aug 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.14
|
29 Aug 2025
|
Nitin Spinners
|
29 Aug 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹3
|
30 Aug 2025
|
Premier Energies
|
29 Aug 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.50
|
29 Aug 2025
|
Protean eGov Technologies
|
29 Aug 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹10
|
29 Aug 2025
|
Royal Orchid Hotels
|
29 Aug 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹2.50
|
29 Aug 2025
|
Salzer Electronics
|
29 Aug 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹2.50
|
29 Aug 2025
|
Shetron
|
29 Aug 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1
|
29 Aug 2025
|
Shilp Gravures
|
29 Aug 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹2.10
|
29 Aug 2025
|
SKP Securities
|
29 Aug 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹2
|
30 Aug 2025
|
Suyog Telematics
|
29 Aug 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1.80
|
29 Aug 2025
|
Uniphos Enterprises
|
29 Aug 2025
|
Dividend - ₹0.50
|
29 Aug 2025
|
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|
29 Aug 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹2
|
29 Aug 2025
|
Whirlpool of India
|
29 Aug 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹5
|
29 Aug 2025
|
Yuken India
|
29 Aug 2025
|
Dividend - ₹1.50
|
29 Aug 2025
|
Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|
29 Aug 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹2.43
|
29 Aug 2025