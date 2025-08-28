Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dividend stocks: Premier Energies, NBCC, 25 others to remain in focus today

Dividend stocks today: Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in focus today as they trade ex-dividend on August 29, along with their respective dividend announcements and record dates:

dividend stocks

SI Reporter New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Dividend stocks today, Thursday, August 28, 2025: Shares of NBCC (India), IRB Infrastructure Developers, Bikaji Foods International, Asian Hotels (East), Premier Energies, Protean eGov Technologies, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, and 19 other companies are likely to remain in focus during today’s trading session following their announcements of dividend payouts for shareholders.   
Other companies on the list include Alfred Herbert India, Black Box, Cantabil Retail India, Engineers India, Ganesh Housing Corporation, Haryana Leather Chemicals, Harsha Engineers International, Morepen Laboratories, Nitin Spinners, Royal Orchid Hotels, Salzer Electronics, Shetron, Shilp Gravures, SKP Securities, Suyog Telematics, Uniphos Enterprises, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, Whirlpool of India, and Yuken India.
 
 
According to BSE data, shares of these companies are set to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, August 29, 2025. The ex-dividend date marks the day a stock begins trading without the right to its upcoming dividend. To be eligible for the payout, investors must hold the stock before the ex-date, which in this case is August 29, 2025. The companies will then finalise the list of eligible shareholders based on the record date.
 
Among the listed names, Protean eGov Technologies has announced the highest dividend, declaring ₹10 per share for eligible shareholders. The company has set August 29, 2025, as the record date to determine eligibility. NBCC (India) has announced a final dividend of ₹0.94 per share, while IRB Infrastructure Developers has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.07 per share. Bikaji Foods International has announced a final dividend of ₹1 per share, Asian Hotels (East) has declared a dividend of ₹1 per share, Premier Energies has announced a final dividend of ₹0.50 per share, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises has declared a final dividend of ₹2.43 per share.
 

Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in focus today as they trade ex-dividend on August 29, along with their respective dividend announcements and record dates:

 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
Asian Hotels (East) 29 Aug 2025 Dividend - ₹1 29 Aug 2025
Alfred Herbert India 29 Aug 2025 Final Dividend - ₹5 29 Aug 2025
Black Box 29 Aug 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 29 Aug 2025
Bikaji Foods International 29 Aug 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 29 Aug 2025
Cantabil Retail India 29 Aug 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.50 29 Aug 2025
Engineers India 29 Aug 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2 29 Aug 2025
Ganesh Housing Corporation 29 Aug 2025 Dividend - ₹5 29 Aug 2025
Haryana Leather Chemicals 29 Aug 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 30 Aug 2025
Harsha Engineers International 29 Aug 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 29 Aug 2025
IRB Infrastructure Developers 29 Aug 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹0.07 29 Aug 2025
Morepen Laboratories 29 Aug 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.20 30 Aug 2025
NBCC (India) 29 Aug 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.14 29 Aug 2025
Nitin Spinners 29 Aug 2025 Final Dividend - ₹3 30 Aug 2025
Premier Energies 29 Aug 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.50 29 Aug 2025
Protean eGov Technologies 29 Aug 2025 Final Dividend - ₹10 29 Aug 2025
Royal Orchid Hotels 29 Aug 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2.50 29 Aug 2025
Salzer Electronics 29 Aug 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2.50 29 Aug 2025
Shetron 29 Aug 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 29 Aug 2025
Shilp Gravures 29 Aug 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2.10 29 Aug 2025
SKP Securities 29 Aug 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2 30 Aug 2025
Suyog Telematics 29 Aug 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.80 29 Aug 2025
Uniphos Enterprises 29 Aug 2025 Dividend - ₹0.50 29 Aug 2025
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre 29 Aug 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2 29 Aug 2025
Whirlpool of India 29 Aug 2025 Final Dividend - ₹5 29 Aug 2025
Yuken India 29 Aug 2025 Dividend - ₹1.50 29 Aug 2025
Zee Entertainment Enterprises 29 Aug 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2.43 29 Aug 2025
  (Source: BSE)

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

